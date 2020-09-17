Sen. Loeffler Calls for Death Penalty for Those Convicted of Murdering Police Officers

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler called for anyone who is convicted of murdering a law enforcement officer to be given the death penalty, as violence against police is on the rise. Sen. Loeffler’s call echoes that of President Trump, who has been advocating for the death penalty as punishment for those who kill police officers throughout his first term in office.

"Reducing crime begins with respecting law enforcement," President Trump said in 2018. “We believe that criminals who kill our police officers should immediately, with trial, but rapidly as possible, not 15 years later, 20 years later—get the death penalty."

If you murder a police officer, you should receive the death penalty! pic.twitter.com/07n5Rwrb4b — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

Sen. Loeffler said that Americans must be unified in the effort to end “senseless violence” against law enforcement:

“For months, the radical Left’s ‘defund the police’ movement has promoted violence, chaos and anarchy in cities across our country—while villainizing and attacking the brave men and women in law enforcement who risk their lives to keep us safe. Now, these dangerous Leftists have started putting words into violent action—targeting and brutally attacking law enforcement,” Senator Loeffler said in a release. “That’s why today, I am calling for convicted cop killers in America to be sentenced to death. President Trump is exactly right—we have to get tough, and we have to draw the line. If we’re going to be a nation of safety and security, we must be unified in our commitment to ending the senseless violence against law enforcement officers once and for all.”

Sen. Loeffler’s call follows the shooting of two law enforcement officials in Los Angeles last weekend, and the growth of the movement advocating for “defunding the police.”