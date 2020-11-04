Women voters

With Results Still Coming in, GOP Women Dominate on Election Day

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 12:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
With Results Still Coming in, GOP Women Dominate on Election Day

Source: AP Photo/Mike Groll, File

While presidential election results in swing states remain unclear at this point, Republicans can undoubtedly celebrate one significant electoral victory. More GOP women won key House and Senate seats than in any previous election. 

 After watching a wave of Democrat women win Congressional races in 2018, Republican women made significant electoral gains on Tuesday night. At least 12 new GOP women were elected in key house races, with 10 incumbent women winning reelection. With some results still pending, 11 more GOP women could possibly win key house races. 

On the Senate side, Republican women won or advanced further in races in Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, West Virginia, Wyoming and Maine. Only Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) lost her tough reelection battle on the Senate side.

With results still coming in, the GOP could make even more gains for female representation. Follow our coverage of the incoming results here.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE BLOG: Trump Campaign Announces Michigan Lawsuit

UPDATE: Secretary of State Urges Caution; It Appears There Was a Major Vote Counting Error in Arizona
Katie Pavlich

BREAKING: Trump Campaign Will Ask for Recount in Wisconsin
Katie Pavlich
Susan Collins Defeats the Odds, Wins Reelection After Dems Spent Two Years Trying to Oust Her
Reagan McCarthy
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': A Post Election Day Message: Remember the Romans
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Trump Campaign Manager on Why He's Still Confident in Re-election
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular