With Results Still Coming in, GOP Women Dominate on Election Day

While presidential election results in swing states remain unclear at this point, Republicans can undoubtedly celebrate one significant electoral victory. More GOP women won key House and Senate seats than in any previous election.

After watching a wave of Democrat women win Congressional races in 2018, Republican women made significant electoral gains on Tuesday night. At least 12 new GOP women were elected in key house races, with 10 incumbent women winning reelection. With some results still pending, 11 more GOP women could possibly win key house races.

And another: #IA01 Ashley Hinson — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) November 4, 2020

House GOP women could very well have made up all of their 2018 losses (when they dropped from 23 to 13)



By my count, they will have ~at least~ 22 women next year, if not several more



At least 10/11 incumbents coming back + there are TWELVE pickups (and counting)



Working List: pic.twitter.com/xN7DvtGBlX — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) November 4, 2020

On the Senate side, Republican women won or advanced further in races in Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, West Virginia, Wyoming and Maine. Only Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) lost her tough reelection battle on the Senate side.

Huge success. Was the night of Republican women.



???????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/lyOukxwDAb — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 4, 2020

It's officially the Year of the Republican Woman https://t.co/pLDpy4Marq — Olivia PC (@olivia_pc) November 4, 2020

One of the biggest stories of last night: GOP women



In 2018, they watched from the sideline as a wave of Democrat women were elected. The GOP vowed to make a difference and invested in women like never before.



This election, it's the Year of the Republican Woman. — Olivia PC (@olivia_pc) November 4, 2020

