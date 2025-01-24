Trump DOJ Dismisses Case Against Doctor Who Exposed 'Trans' Surgeries at Texas Children's Hospital

The Trump administration's U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has dismissed the Biden-era whistleblower case against the doctor who exposed the pediatric "sex-change" program at Texas Children's Hospital.

In May 2023, Dr. Eithan Haim, a small-town surgeon who worked in the hospital's general surgery division, blew the whistle on Texas Children's "transgender" clinic after the hospital had lied to the public about terminating the program. According to Haim, the hospital's medical staff were, in fact, still secretly performing irreversible procedures, including surgeries, on children as young as 11-years-old in the name of "gender care."

Just over a month after the bombshell story's publication in City Journal, two federal agents appeared at Haim's apartment in an "aggressive show of force," Haim said. Haim was handed a letter from a federal prosecutor that stated he was under criminal investigation for a case regarding "medical records."

City Journal confirmed that none of the information Haim provided had identified any individual, and all of the documents were carefully redacted. Since no laws had been violated, i.e. no personally identifiable patient health information was disclosed, "this was nothing more than a blatant attempt at political intimidation," Haim thought at the time.

Then, on the morning of June 4, 2024, Haim woke up to three heavily armed U.S. Marshals informing him that he had been indicted with four federal felonies brought by President Joe Biden's DOJ. Haim was scheduled to stand trial this year.

However, in a motion filed Friday, Jennifer B. Lowery, Acting U.S. Attorney General for the Southern District of Texas, announced that federal prosecutors and Haim's legal defense team were jointly asking the court to dismiss the second superseding indictment accusing Haim of violating HIPAA.

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump Administration has moved to dismiss the case of Dr. @EithanHaim, the heroic whistleblower who exposed the child sex-change program at Texas Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/EzaLM4bnMl — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 24, 2025

Soon after, U.S. District Judge David Hittner ruled on the dismissal motion. "As the direct and only result of a joint motion of the parties," the federal judge ordered that Haim's case is "hereby DISMISSED without prejudice."

"WE DID IT!!!! WE WON!!!!!!!" a victorious Haim tweeted. Haim faced up to a decade in federal prison.

WE DID IT!!!! WE WON!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/M1iT2PeutM — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) January 24, 2025

According to investigative journalist Chris Rufo, who published Haim's whistleblower documents in City Journal, Haim still has "a mountain of legal bills because of Biden's malicious and unjust prosecution."

Haim's legal defense fund on the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo has so far raised over $1.2 million.

"We paid (and are paying) an enormous price. We spent the entirety of our retirement, investments, savings, and almost all of our disposable income to pay the legal bills to keep the case alive," Haim's fundraising campaign says. "My name was also leaked to left-wing activists who have viciously defamed me online and threatened my reputation as a physician." According to Haim, every dollar "will work towards dismantling the legal and political regime attempting to keep medical professionals like me silent."