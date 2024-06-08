Biden DOJ Charges Surgeon for Exposing Trans Surgeries at Hospital

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is pressing charges against a surgeon who exposed the Texas Children’s Hospital for secretly performing transgender surgeries on minors.

Dr. Eithan Haim, a surgeon at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, was accused of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) violations and has been indicted on four felony charges after he leaked evidence of the life-alternating procedures to conservative journalist Christopher Rufo.

Rufo was indicted this week on four felony counts as well as allegedly violating HIPAA.

“They wanted to intimidate me into silence using every technique the federal leviathan had at their disposal. But they failed," Haim wrote on X. “The only way to lose is to submit to corruption. It's time to fight back harder than ever!”

In 2023, Haim anonymously shared documents with Rufo that revealed that the Texas hospital had continued performing child transgender surgeries despite announcing that the program had been discontinued following Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) 2022 directive equating such medical interventions with child abuse.

Later that year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also issued a formal opinion that labeled sex-change procedures on minors as "child abuse.”

After a state law took effect in September 2023 that banned “gender-affirming” procedures on minors, the hospital was forced to end transgender programs. However, they continued to offer the services to children.

According to Haim, three days after the law took place, the Houston-based facility implanted a hormone device in an 11-year-old girl who was experiencing gender dysphoria.

“My client is anxious to get to trial to get his side of the story told,” Haim’s attorney Marcella Burke told National Review. “I am confident this will result in the correct decision being made.”

Haim accused the Biden DOJ of targeting him because he challenged its political ideology, saying that they want to make an example out of him.

His court appearance is slated for June 10.