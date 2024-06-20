Biden's DOJ Went After a Doctor for Exposing Trans 'Care' for Children. Here's How He Responded.

A Texas doctor being targeted by the Biden administration for exposing a child sex change program at a hospital spoke out about the ordeal on Wednesday in multiple interviews.

To recap, Townhall covered how Dr. Ethan Haim came forward to City Journal and revealed that Texas Children’s Hospital lied about terminating experimental, irreversible transgender services for kids. These services were offered to kids as young as age 11 and included puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and sex reassignment surgeries.

In June 2023, Haim was scheduled to graduate from Texas Children’s residency program. That’s when federal agents appeared at his front door and informed him that they had identified him as the leaker in the City Journal story about transgender medicine for kids at the hospital.

Haim now faces four felony counts of violating HIPAA. He could face up to a decade in prison.

In an interview with Libs of TikTok on Wednesday, Haim explained his side of the story.

“I worked there. I did surgery there. I knew categorically this was untrue because the people who are doing these surgeries told me they were doing it. So, in the months following, they were multiple people I worked with who came up to me and told me that they’re implanting these puberty-blocking devices into very young children,” he said.

“The reason they’re coming after me is to make an example out of me. To dissuade other whistleblowers from coming out because what we were able to do in our original story is expose the fact that the biggest children’s hospital in the world was lying to the public,” he continued.

“If they can win this, then the door shuts permanently on any other whistleblower in the field of medicine,” he added.

EXCLUSIVE: I sat down with @EithanHaim, who blew the whistle on Texas Children’s Hospital for breaking Texas law and performing s*x change surgeries on minors.



He is now being criminally charged by the Biden DOJ for exposing the truth.



"Even though I'm the one who told the… pic.twitter.com/aqlv79oiul — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 19, 2024

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Haim said that it felt “terrifying” to learn that he could go to prison for 10 years.

You think about everything I could miss, my family, the birth of my first daughter, the first few years of her life. But there's something greater to fear, and that's the fear of not doing something,” he explained.

"What kind of world is that going to be if we don’t stand up?" he told Fox News on Tuesday. "We need to win because, if we lose, the door closes permanently on whistleblowers in the healthcare system."