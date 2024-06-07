The Backdrop of Biden's D-Day Speech Was Glaring
A Physician Exposed a Child Sex Change Program at a Texas Hospital. Here's What Happened Next.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 07, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

A physician who spoke out against a child sex change program at a Texas hospital is now facing four felony charges brought forward by the Biden administration. 

In 2023, City Journal exposed Texas Children’s Hospital for pushing “transgender medicine” on children, which encompasses puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and sex reassignment surgeries. Predictably, backlash ensued. 

Following the backlash, executives at Texas Children’s claimed that the gender clinic would be shut down. However, City Journal revealed that several doctors at the center continued to secretly provide this care. 

A surgeon, Eithan Haim, bravely contacted the outlet to share that the hospital had lied about terminating the children’s transgender medicine program. These services, he claimed, including irreversible surgeries, were being offered to kids as young as 11.

Now, the Biden administration has targeted Haim. 

In June 2023, Haim was scheduled to graduate from Texas Children’s residency program. That’s when federal agents appeared at his front door and informed him that they had identified him as the leaker in the story about transgender medicine for kids at the hospital. Afterwards, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tina Ansari began threatening Haim with prosecution (via City Journal):

The Myth That Biden Had Nothing to Do With the Prosecutions of Trump Victor Davis Hanson
Now, Ansari has made good on those threats. Earlier this week, U.S. marshals appeared at Haim’s home and summoned him to court to face an indictment on four felony counts of violating HIPAA. His initial appearance is next Monday, where he will learn more about the charges against him.

[...]

Nonetheless, the prosecutor has pressed forward, hoping, at the least, to intimidate other medical professionals who would consider blowing the whistle on the barbarism of “transgender medicine.”

[...]

The Haim case marks an inflection point in the debate on “gender-affirming care.” If Haim prevails, other courageous doctors and medical professionals will follow his lead and speak out. We will need all their voices if we are to succeed in shutting down the child sex-change business in the United States.

Dr. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to the news on X.

“Biden’s DOJ is using lawfare against a whistleblower surgeon for revealing that a TX hospital is doing sex change surgery on children as young as 11!” the senator wrote.

In 2022, Texas began investigating parents of “transgender minors” for child abuse,  as Townhall reported.

"Here, the answer is clear regarding so-called sex-change procedures, puberty blockers, and hormone therapies. When performed on children, these procedures are 'abuse' under Texas law. They’re illegal. And family courts, family-law government agencies, and the like must do their part to stop it," Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton told Townhall

