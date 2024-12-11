The Mystery Drones Are From Where?!
Tipsheet

After Trump Taunts Him, Trudeau Scolds Americans for Not Electing Harris

Mia Cathell
December 11, 2024
Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

During remarks at an Equal Voice Foundation event this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chastised Americans for electing President-elect Donald Trump rather than the country's "first woman president."

Trudeau lamented the fact that they had two opportunities to do soin 2016 with Hillary Clinton and in 2024 with Kamala Harris—but voted instead for Trump both times.

"No, it shouldn't be that way. It wasn't supposed to be that way. We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult sometimes, march towards progress. And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president," a visibly distraught Trudeau anguished.

"Everywhere, women's rights and women's progress are under attack, overtly and subtly," he continued to claim, adding, "I want you to know that I am, and always will be, a proud feminist!"

Trudeau's comments Tuesday evening at the annual Equal Voice Foundation gala, which was aimed at increasing the representation of women in Canadian politics, come as Canada faces the threat of a 25 percent tariff hike under Trump.

Trump also recently taunted Trudeau on social media, referring to the prime minister as the "Governor" of the "Great State of Canada."

Trump's jab was in reference to a joke he had cracked at a dinner with Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago residence two weeks ago, when Trump teased that Canada could just join the U.S. as the 51st state if Trudeau couldn't handle his tariff plan.

Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has since signaled that he'd be open to Canada entering The Union because America could adopt Canada's universal health care system. "I'm all for it," Sanders posted on X.

Canadians noted that if Canada were to become the 51st state with Trudeau as governor, "we'd be the second poorest state."

