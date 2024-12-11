After Trump Taunts Him, Trudeau Scolds Americans for Not Electing Harris

During remarks at an Equal Voice Foundation event this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chastised Americans for electing President-elect Donald Trump rather than the country's "first woman president."

Trudeau lamented the fact that they had two opportunities to do so—in 2016 with Hillary Clinton and in 2024 with Kamala Harris—but voted instead for Trump both times.

"No, it shouldn't be that way. It wasn't supposed to be that way. We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult sometimes, march towards progress. And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president," a visibly distraught Trudeau anguished.

"Everywhere, women's rights and women's progress are under attack, overtly and subtly," he continued to claim, adding, "I want you to know that I am, and always will be, a proud feminist!"

Trudeau's comments Tuesday evening at the annual Equal Voice Foundation gala, which was aimed at increasing the representation of women in Canadian politics, come as Canada faces the threat of a 25 percent tariff hike under Trump.

Canadians noted that if Canada were to become the 51st state with Trudeau as governor, "we'd be the second poorest state."