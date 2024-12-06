KJP Tries to Spin Biden Lying About Hunter's Pardon. Here's How It Went.
Bernie Sanders Responds to Trump Saying Canada Should Become the 51st State

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 06, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), said this week that he is open to the idea of making Canada the 51st state. This came after President-elect Donald Trump told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that they could join the U.S. to avoid tariffs. 

On X, Sanders said he’d be open to this change because the United States could adopt Canada’s universal health care system. 

“Trump has suggested that Canada become the 51st state in our union,” he wrote.

Does that mean that we can adopt the Canadian health care system and guarantee health care to all, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and spend 50% less per capita on health care? I’m all for it,” he added.

As Townhall covered, Trudeau met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago this month where the two leaders spoke about tariffs. Trump reportedly told Trudeau that if he didn’t like his tariff plan, Canada could simply become the newest addition to the United States.

Trudeau flew to Florida unannounced after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico over their shortcomings when it comes to illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs from these countries into the states.

According to Fox News, Trump told Trudeau that Canada has failed their citizens and U.S. citizens by allowing large amounts of so-called “asylum seekers” and drugs to come across the border. 

