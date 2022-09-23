Is There 'No Such Thing' As a Fetal Heartbeat at Six Weeks?

The so-called "party of science" is now denying more scientific facts when it comes to unborn human life in order to reinforce the alternate reality its members live in every day either by choice or sheer ignorance. This time it's coming from a two-time Democratic candidate for Georgia governor who's already known for denying reality as it is.

CLAIM: Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who's on the ballot again in November, claimed this week there is "no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks." The fetal heartbeat, according to Abrams, is "a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman's body."

Abrams's claim at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta appears to reference Georgia's pro-life law, the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (Life) Act, that took effect after the overturning of Roe v. Wade and bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected as early as at six weeks of gestation. (Like much other pro-life state legislation, Georgia's act includes exceptions in extreme cases of rape and incest, based on filed police reports, and also allows for when the mother's life is at risk or if a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.)

It should be a slam dunk of a fact-check, but the establishment media's foot soldiers—who are tasked with flagging logical facilities in today's political rhetoric—decided instead to defend the pro-abortion conspiracy.

The Washington Post's chief fact-checker Glenn Kessler tweeted: "FWIW [for what it's worth], 'fetal heartbeat' is a misnomer. The ultrasound picks up electrical activity generated by an embryo. The so-called 'heartbeat' sound you hear is created by the ultrasound. Not until 10 weeks can the opening and closing of cardiac valves be detected by a Doppler machine." Kessler then linked NPR's report, where he cherry-picked his talking points.

Twitter's admins also used pro-abortion activists disguised as physicians in "reproductive health" and "abortion care" to lend credence to Abrams's claim. "[D]octors agree [a fetal heartbeat] doesn't exist during this early stage of pregnancy, reports from NBC News and NPR confirm," read the Twitter description for Abrams trending.

FACTS: Let's review a statement from a Harvard-trained scientist whose opinion on the matter vastly differs from that of the abortion activists embedded in the medical community and the mainstream media whom the academic says are performing "Olympic-level semantics gymnastics" to justify dehumanizing the unborn.

Dr. Tara Sander Lee, who studied heart development at Harvard Medical School and serves as director of life sciences at Charlotte Lozier Institute, told LifeNews: "One wonders if Ms. Abrams was absent the day her health class covered human development? Even now, all it takes is one quick search of the public database of scientific and embryology research to confirm that the heart is the first functioning organ in a developing human being, with the first heartbeat just 22 days after fertilization," adding that "most Americans instinctively understand that a developing human organ which beats rhythmically and pumps blood throughout the body is, in fact, a heart."

A baby's heart is "actively beating" at six-weeks gestation, Sander Lee stated, noting the infant's organ will be beating at about 110 beats per minute (bpm) and will have already beat almost 16 million times by 15 weeks.

Sander Lee notes that if Abrams just did one quick search of the public database of scientific literature maintained by the National Library of Medicine, she'd find an article that says in the opening lines of its introduction: "The human heart is one of the first organs to form and function during embryogenesis."

A plethora of scientific publications documents the human heart's formation from the early embryonic stages to neonatal life. The role of a medical imaging tool such as the pelvic ultrasound scan is vital in the first trimester "to evaluate the viability of the pregnancy" such as detecting a fetal heartbeat to diagnose pregnancy failure, according to peer-reviewed research on ultrasonography. Cardiac activity is seen as early as the sixth week of gestation when the embryo is just one- to two-mm in size, the paper explains. In addition, top embryology experts teach that the human heart starts beating on Day 22 post-fertilization, which is six-weeks gestation, per an embryology textbook on the cardiovascular system's growth and cardiac activity development.

Abrams is showcasing her complete ignorance of science and denial of reality.



Abrams is pushing a Blue Anon-type conspiracy theory that ultrasound machines, which are used in hospitals all over the world, were designed by the patriarchy to fabricate a sound beat in order to convince women to keep unwanted pregnancies. This is despite the fact that women dominate the field of obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN). Zippia estimates that, to date, 85.2% of all OB-GYNs in the U.S. are women. Based on this 2022 statistic of the career's gender ratio, it doesn't sound like such a patriarchal play for men to control women's bodies.

Not only is Abrams spreading feminist lies, but she is also regurgitating a long-debunked myth that originated in The Atlantic, which issued a slew of corrections to a 2017 piece that has been "significantly revised since [its] original publication." The magazine's egregious article, titled "How the Ultrasound Pushed the Idea That a Fetus Is a Person," was amended multiple times after claiming in its subtitle that ultrasound technology is used to create "imaginary" fetal heartbeats and that "sped-up videos that falsely depict a response to stimulus."

Although the subheading was edited without comment, The Atlantic's heartless propagandists did offer a formal retraction in an editor's note to one line that declared that there's "no heart to speak of" in a six-week-old baby.

As for Kessler's claim, a radiologist disputed the NPR link he sourced: "Glenn...This is scientifically and medically incorrect. 100%. Ultrasound can't detect electrical activity. Who told you otherwise?"

"The NPR link you cited is WRONG. I wrote extensively about it at the time," the radiologist tweeted. "Ultrasound only detects density and motion. It cannot detect any electrical activity at all. This is a scientific fact."

RATING: Abrams's claim that there's "no such thing" as a six-week fetal heartbeat is FALSE. A baby's heartbeat is not "a manufactured sound." Abrams and sycophants in the media are ignoring scientific consensus and facts readily available in the public literature to further a far-left position: abortion without limits, which ends the beating heart of an unborn baby. Abrams is an election-denier; now add science-denier and abortion extremist.