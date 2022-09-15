The RNC Calls Out Stacey Abrams Over Her Latest Claims About the 2018 Election

The Republican National Committee is calling out Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for claiming she “never denied” that she lost the 2018 election to Republican Brian Kemp.

"So this is your second run against incumbent Brian Kemp for governor, and polls show a tight race, especially the poll this morning. When you lost in 2018, you didn’t traditionally concede which I appreciated because you cited voter suppression. Are you confident that this will be a free and fair election, and not a repeat performance of what happened before?" The View co-host Sunny Hostin asked.

"I have never denied that I lost. I don’t live in the governor’s mansion. I would have noticed," Abrams responded, insisting she’s not “delusional.”

“And there is this clip that’s going around, and it shows me saying that we won, and what I was referring to was that we won in terms of communities that were long left out of the electoral process finally participating in '18 in outstanding numbers,” she added. “I’m not the governor, said that. The other is the election wasn’t fair to voters. Also said that.”

The cast brings on and celebrates 2018 election denier, Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Sunny praises Abrams: "When you lost in 2018, you didn't traditionally concede which I appreciated because you cited voter suppression."

They allow Abrams to LIE about a video of her saying "we won." pic.twitter.com/1CGi7CsYQW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 14, 2022

The RNC reminded her of her numerous past comments claiming to have won.