Stacey Abrams Calls Six-Week Fetal Heartbeat: 'Manufactured Sound'

Progressive Democrat Stacey Abrams (D-Ga) is being called out for claiming there is “no such thing “as a six week heartbeat,” insisting that it is just a “manufactured sound” made so that men can control women’s bodies.

“There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks,” Abrams claimed, adding “it is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

Abrams recently admitted that she supports a “no limits” on abortion, believing that it is morally okay for a woman to abort a baby up until the time of birth.

The woke gubernatorial candidate has been publicly open about her pro-life stance. As I reported earlier, Abrams bashed Republican states who placed a six-week ban on the procedure, insisting that there should be no time frame of when a woman can abort an unborn’s life.

“there should not be a limit… the limit should not be made by politicians who don’t understand basic biology or, apparently, basic morality,” Abrams said.

Her comments fueled anger after the Republican National Committee shared Abram’s shocking remarks.

“Hearing my babies heartbeats at 6 weeks is hands down one of the most exciting, liberating and most beautiful moments of my entire life. Hands down,” Megan McCain tweeted.

While chairwoman of the Arizona GOP Dr. Kelli Ward said “this woman not only again proves she is a total idiot or a liar (or both), but also shows how gullible her supporters are.”