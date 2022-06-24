DHS Tells Churches, Pregnancy Centers to Brace for Violent Pro-Abortion 'Night of Rage'

The Department of Homeland Security is issuing a grave warning to pro-life Catholic churches and pregnancy centers, reportedly instructing in communications for them to prepare for a "Night of Rage" by pro-abortion activists who have been pledging "extreme violence" on the evening of the long-awaited Dobbs decision





"This is the most coordinated & aggressive domestic terrorism in our nation today. All because extremists are angry that they may not get to kill children in the womb, on demand, without limit," tweeted pro-life organization Live Action's founder Lila Rose. She called out President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as mainstream media groups, for the Democratic leadership's "virtual silence" on the matter.

Their threats will not win. The pro-life movement is stronger than ever: determined to care for both mother & child, to provide the networks of support that young families need, & to fight for legal protections for the preborn. We will not back down. We will not be intimidated. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 23, 2022

Jane's Revenge, the terrorist far-left group connected to #Antifa that carried out attacks targeting religious buildings & pregnancy centers, has released a new statement saying it's open season:https://t.co/cThyzpRxGW pic.twitter.com/5RdCc7ERQT — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) June 15, 2022

The letter disseminated to email subscribers and via an "Abolition Media" blog post also cited a supposed month-long deadline for all pro-life groups to cease operations, asserting "your thirty days expired yesterday."





Pro-abortion extremists like Jane's Revenge and Antifa insurrectionists have planned a rage-filled night to respond to the Supreme Court's expected overturning of the landmark ruling. Flyers calling for the "Night of Rage" have appeared in the nation's capital, making its rounds across Washington, D.C. "DC CALL TO ACTION NIGHT OF RAGE," the event graphic rallying far-left comrades says. "THE NIGHT SCOTUS OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE HIT THE STREETS YOU SAID YOU'D RIOT." It signs off as Jane's Revenge, ending with its often spray-painted slogan, "TO OUR OPPRESSORS: IF ABORTIONS AREN'T SAFE, YOU’RE NOT EITHER."

Jane’s Revenge plans ‘Night of Rage’ in DC pic.twitter.com/q3ORvBFQOW — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) June 17, 2022

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Wednesday's news briefing that President Joe Biden "denounces" the threatening messaging that promises looting, burning, and rioting if Roe falls.

A reporter asked Biden's top spokeswoman what message the White House has in advance of the official Supreme Court decision day. Jean-Pierre answered that "violence and destruction of property have no place in our country under any circumstance. And the president denounces this action."

"Actions like this are completely unacceptable regardless of our politics," Jean-Pierre replied further. "So we have denounced that and we will continue to denounce any violence or threats."

The White House spokesperson unequivocally denounces threats & calls of mass violence by far-left antifa terror group, Jane’s Revenge. The group has carried out attacks on pregnancy resource centers across the US, including through firebombing. pic.twitter.com/Gj2qThR6iH — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2022

In a national terrorism advisory bulletin dated June 7, DHS warned of a "heightened threat environment" in the coming months, identifying "faith-based institutions, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents" as targets.



