DHS Tells Churches, Pregnancy Centers to Brace for Violent Pro-Abortion 'Night of Rage'

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell
|
 @MiaCathell
|
Posted: Jun 24, 2022 6:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

The Department of Homeland Security is issuing a grave warning to pro-life Catholic churches and pregnancy centers, reportedly instructing in communications for them to prepare for a "Night of Rage" by pro-abortion activists who have been pledging "extreme violence" on the evening of the long-awaited Dobbs decision.

"This is the most coordinated & aggressive domestic terrorism in our nation today. All because extremists are angry that they may not get to kill children in the womb, on demand, without limit," tweeted pro-life organization Live Action's founder Lila Rose. She called out President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as mainstream media groups, for the Democratic leadership's "virtual silence" on the matter.
"Their threats will not win. The pro-life movement is stronger than ever: determined to care for both mother & child, to provide the networks of support that young families need, & to fight for legal protections for the preborn. We will not back down. We will not be intimidated," Rose declared Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

The threat of violence facing pro-life entities was issued in pen by radical abortion group Jane's Revenge, which signed a June 14 letter declaring "open season" on pro-life pregnancy crisis centers. The memo spoke of "increasing drastic measures" that might not be "so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti." Gleeful over how "easy and fun it is to attack" pro-life targets, Jane's Revenge referenced it claiming responsibility for various acts of arson and vandalism since the leak of the SCOTUS draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
The letter disseminated to email subscribers and via an "Abolition Media" blog post also cited a supposed month-long deadline for all pro-life groups to cease operations, asserting "your thirty days expired yesterday."

Pro-abortion extremists like Jane's Revenge and Antifa insurrectionists have planned a rage-filled night to respond to the Supreme Court's expected overturning of the landmark ruling. Flyers calling for the "Night of Rage" have appeared in the nation's capital, making its rounds across Washington, D.C. "DC CALL TO ACTION NIGHT OF RAGE," the event graphic rallying far-left comrades says. "THE NIGHT SCOTUS OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE HIT THE STREETS YOU SAID YOU'D RIOT." It signs off as Jane's Revenge, ending with its often spray-painted slogan, "TO OUR OPPRESSORS: IF ABORTIONS AREN'T SAFE, YOU’RE NOT EITHER."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Wednesday's news briefing that President Joe Biden "denounces" the threatening messaging that promises looting, burning, and rioting if Roe falls.

A reporter asked Biden's top spokeswoman what message the White House has in advance of the official Supreme Court decision day. Jean-Pierre answered that "violence and destruction of property have no place in our country under any circumstance. And the president denounces this action."

"Actions like this are completely unacceptable regardless of our politics," Jean-Pierre replied further. "So we have denounced that and we will continue to denounce any violence or threats."

In a national terrorism advisory bulletin dated June 7, DHS warned of a "heightened threat environment" in the coming months, identifying "faith-based institutions, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents" as targets.

After more than a month of violent militancy and widespread property damage, the FBI mobilized last week to investigate such crimes as potential acts of domestic violent extremism. "The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country," the FBI said in a statement, according to Fox News. "The FBI takes all threats seriously and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities." 
Most Popular