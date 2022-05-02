Abortion

Supreme Court Leak Shocks the Legal World

The legal world is expressing shock after news leaked Monday night the Supreme Court has reportedly ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade

SCOTUSblog, which covers the Supreme Court extremely closely, is outraged. 

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley is warning of the consequences and says it's one of the "greatest breaches in history." 

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream, who has covered the Court for years, has never seen anything like it before. 

The fallout over the leak is sure to continue.

