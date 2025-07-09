Secret Service Suspends Six Agents Over Shambolic Response During Trump Assassination Attempt

There’s finally been some accountability regarding the Secret Service’s shambolic response to the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the 2024 election.

It was luck that saved Mr. Trump from this glaring and inexcusable security breach that allowed shooter Matthew Crooks to fire multiple times at the main podium, which was less than 400 yards away. Trump was in the middle of a rally before a shot rang out, one of which clipped his ear.

BREAKING: 6 Secret Service agents suspended over conduct during attempted Trump assassination - ABC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 10, 2025

BREAKING: Six Secret Service agents suspended over failures during Trump ass*ssination attempt in Butler, PA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2025

Why that rooftop wasn’t secure was never properly explained by the Secret Service, which led to a congressional roasting of the agency following the assassination attempt. Then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was forced to resign. Now, six agents have been suspended over the response to this incident (via ABC News):

Six agents were suspended by the U.S. Secret Service for failures connected to last year's attempted assassination of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, an official told ABC News. The personnel moves were confirmed four days shy of the anniversary of the July 13, 2024, shooting incident that left Trump's ear bloodied. Corey Comperatore, a firefighter attending Trump's campaign rally that day, died in the attack. […] In the aftermath of the shooting, an independent review by the Department of Homeland Security showed a series of law enforcement breakdowns had created an environment that left Trump vulnerable to a would-be assassin. "The Secret Service does not perform at the elite levels needed to discharge its critical mission," the report found. "The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static even though risks have multiplied and technology has evolved." […] The discipline against the six agents was issued in recent months, and the agents were given the right to appeal. The suspensions ranged from 10 to 42 days, according to the official, who was briefed on the agency's actions. The positions of those suspended ranged from supervisory level to line agent level, a source familiar with the agency's decision told ABC News.

It’s a start, folks.