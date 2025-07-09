Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Senate GOP's Leadership Just Got an Upgrade
Elon Musk's Favorability Rate Plummets Amid Feud With Trump
Leftist Hack Has a Ridiculous Pot Meets Kettle Moment While Blasting Scott Jennings
The Ineffeable Brilliance of Stephen Miller
Kamala’s Gut Check: How Tim Walz Became the Wrong Man for the Job
Cotton Takes on China: New Bill Would Cut Red Tape to Mine Critical...
NVIDIA Hits $4 Trillion: The AI Chip Titan Outpaces Apple and Microsoft in...
Anti-ICE Protesters Attack Agents Outside SF Court. It Doesn't End Well for Them.
Making America Beautiful Again: Here's How Trump Is Improving Our National Parks
Pro-Palestinian Activists Vandalize Homes of University Regents
VIP
This European Country Reinstated Border Controls to Stop 'Asylum Seekers'
At Dulles, Police K9 'Freddie' Is Headed Back to Work After Being Kicked...
A Man Was Shot Dead After Opening Fire at a Border Patrol Facility....
Tipsheet

Secret Service Suspends Six Agents Over Shambolic Response During Trump Assassination Attempt

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 09, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There’s finally been some accountability regarding the Secret Service’s shambolic response to the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the 2024 election. 

Advertisement

It was luck that saved Mr. Trump from this glaring and inexcusable security breach that allowed shooter Matthew Crooks to fire multiple times at the main podium, which was less than 400 yards away. Trump was in the middle of a rally before a shot rang out, one of which clipped his ear.  

Why that rooftop wasn’t secure was never properly explained by the Secret Service, which led to a congressional roasting of the agency following the assassination attempt. Then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was forced to resign. Now, six agents have been suspended over the response to this incident (via ABC News): 

Six agents were suspended by the U.S. Secret Service for failures connected to last year's attempted assassination of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, an official told ABC News.

The personnel moves were confirmed four days shy of the anniversary of the July 13, 2024, shooting incident that left Trump's ear bloodied. 

Corey Comperatore, a firefighter attending Trump's campaign rally that day, died in the attack. 

[…] 

In the aftermath of the shooting, an independent review by the Department of Homeland Security showed a series of law enforcement breakdowns had created an environment that left Trump vulnerable to a would-be assassin. 

"The Secret Service does not perform at the elite levels needed to discharge its critical mission," the report found. "The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static even though risks have multiplied and technology has evolved." 

[…] 

The discipline against the six agents was issued in recent months, and the agents were given the right to appeal. The suspensions ranged from 10 to 42 days, according to the official, who was briefed on the agency's actions. 

The positions of those suspended ranged from supervisory level to line agent level, a source familiar with the agency's decision told ABC News. 

Recommended

The Ineffeable Brilliance of Stephen Miller Ann Coulter
Advertisement

It’s a start, folks. 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Ineffeable Brilliance of Stephen Miller Ann Coulter
Senate GOP's Leadership Just Got an Upgrade Matt Vespa
Leftist Hack Has a Ridiculous Pot Meets Kettle Moment While Blasting Scott Jennings Jeff Charles
Kamala’s Gut Check: How Tim Walz Became the Wrong Man for the Job Dmitri Bolt
Pro-Palestinian Activists Vandalize Homes of University Regents Abigail Johnson
Anti-ICE Protesters Attack Agents Outside SF Court. It Doesn't End Well for Them. Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Ineffeable Brilliance of Stephen Miller Ann Coulter
Advertisement