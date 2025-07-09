Bernie Moreno Replaces Thom Tillis as Deputy Whip

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is sharking up the food chain, now officially becoming the deputy whip for Senate Republicans.

“Bernie has already proven to be a strong, effective deputy whip. During our marathon of votes, he worked nonstop for 27 hours to keep our Conference united and ultimately secured passage of our Republican agenda. In his short time in the Senate, he’s become an integral member of the team,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), the Senate Majority Whip, in a press release.

Advertisement

“His focus on helping working families, deep knowledge of business, and commitment to commonsense have led to big wins for America, such as ending the Biden electric vehicle mandate. I’m glad to fight for a safer, more prosperous America alongside my friend Bernie,” he added.

The Ohio Republican replaces Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who is retiring at the end of this term. Yet, Moreno was also instrumental in holding the line against Senate Democrats’ attempts to derail making the Trump tax cuts permanent and tweaks to Medicaid. Tillis voted against the president’s signature domestic achievement, and there must be consequences for that (via Semafor):

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, is joining the GOP whip team and will replace retiring Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Semafor has learned. Moreno’s elevation comes shortly after the freshman Republican helped shape last week’s party-line tax and health care law, specifically pushing Republicans to more quickly phase out electric vehicle subsidies and narrow auto loan interest deductions to new cars assembled in the US. […] Tillis’s exit from the whip team follows his vote against the tax cut legislation, which Tillis said too harshly cut Medicaid benefits for his constituents. The North Carolinian declined comment.

Moreno is ecstatic about his new role as we enter the next Golden Age under Trump.

“Senator Barrasso is a consistent, conservative leader driving our conference as we work to deliver on President Trump’s agenda of economic growth, closing the border, and putting American workers first,” said Moreno. “I’m thrilled to join the team as a Deputy Whip and to help our conference continue to deliver on our promises,” he added.