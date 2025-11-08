If* That's the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect, This Story Has Taken Another Wild Turn

Remember the January 6 pipe bomber that the FBI couldn’t figure out due to their serial incompetence? Five years after this supposed attempted attack on the headquarters for the Democratic and Republican National Committees, the FBI learned that the suspect is five feet six inches tall. Seriously, guys?

Later, a contractor working with the FBI, Karlin Younger, who discovered the bombs, was the subject of a profile deep dive by Michael Shellenberger, where some stuff did seem a bit odd. Yet, it was Steve Baker and Joseph Hanneman at the Blaze who might have cracked this story wide open. Two things, one, they better be right, and two, there could be vindication for anyone who felt this story was an inside job. The suspect might be a former Capitol Police officer (via The Blaze):

A forensic analysis of a female former U.S. Capitol Police officer’s gait is a 94%-98% match to the unique stride of the long-sought Jan. 6 pipe-bomb suspect, according to a Blaze News investigation confirmed by several intelligence sources. A source close to a congressional investigation of Jan. 6 additionally told Blaze News evidence has emerged recently that pointed toward law enforcement possibly being involved in the planting of the pipe bombs. A software algorithm that analyzes walking parameters including flexion (knee bend), hip extension, speed, step length, cadence, and variance rated Shauni Rae Kerkhoff, 31, of Alexandria, Va., as a 94% match to the bomb suspect shown on video from Jan. 5, 2021. The veteran analyst who ran the analysis for Blaze News said that based on visual observations the program can struggle with, he personally pegged the match at closer to 98%. Kerkhoff, who was a Capitol Police officer for four and a half years, left the department in mid-2021 for a security detail at the Central Intelligence Agency, sources told Blaze News. CIA spokeswoman Liz Lyons stated that the subject worked in campus security. […] The FBI, which failed to solve the case in nearly five years of investigation but indicated that it was closing in after Blaze News brought its investigation to intelligence sources, was feet from the Falls Church address of the pipe bomb suspect days after Jan. 6, according to the Blaze News investigation. Former FBI Special Agent Kyle Seraphin realized Friday that he was doing surveillance next door to the woman now suspected of being the Jan. 6 pipe bomber. “The FBI put us one door away from the pipe bomber within days of January 6, and we were deliberately pulled away for no logical or logically investigative reason,” Seraphin told Blaze News Friday. “And everything about that tells me that they were involved in a cover-up and have been since day one. […] The prospect of a Capitol Police officer being the perpetrator, if confirmed, could recast the entire story of Jan. 6. It could start to unravel the carefully crafted, zealously defended Democrat narrative that massive crowds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as part of an insurrection to keep Trump in office and deny Joseph R. Biden Jr. the presidency. At the same time the FBI was not solving the pipe-bomb mystery, it was carrying out the largest investigation in its history to hunt down the thousands of Americans who went to the Capitol after Trump’s Jan. 6 speech at the Ellipse. The FBI under Wray worked in concert with the Biden Department of Justice to put hundreds of Trump supporters in prison.

This might just be the biggest scandal and conspiracy in American history. Many heroes were involved in bringing this to light. Some we can name in coming days. Some who want no recognition. And there’s much more to this yet to be told.https://t.co/RdZxKKfnY4 — Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) November 8, 2025

🚨Update on J6 Pipe Bomber Report🚨



After an abundance of counsel from trusted parties within and outside the government, we've hit the pause button so those interested parties can have some more time to look at the J6 pipe bomber evidence. There are things they need to do… pic.twitter.com/1U7X1L94jG — Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) November 6, 2025

"The suspect, who was a Capitol Police officer for 4 1/2 years, left the department in mid-2021 for a security detail at the Central Intelligence Agency, sources told Blaze News."



Thank you for your attention to this matter!https://t.co/RPwM6DE7RL @SteveBakerUSA @HanneBlaze64 — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) November 8, 2025

NEW🚨: “A credible source just told me the January 6th pipe bomber was a female Capitol Police officer.” -Per @CaraCastronuova pic.twitter.com/gURKza71eg — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 7, 2025

When it turns out the January 6th Pipe Bomber was a Capitol Hill Police officer watch how fast they claim it was a training exercise that just happened to be on January 6th.



Of course it will be a lie.



But that’s the play. — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 7, 2025

Again, if true, this whole story just took another wild turn. The FBI and the Secret Service have been cagey regarding transparency in this investigation. It was only after conservative media began digging that they opted to release previously unreleased surveillance footage.

We have a potential suspect. Let's see what happens.