J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI

Better late than never, right? Who knows, but the elusive would-be pipe bomber who placed these devices outside of the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees before the January 6 riot five years ago might have been caught. The FBI arrested a suspect, identified as Brian Cole, in Virginia this morning. He's reportedly being arraigned later today.

BREAKING | NBC News: Brian Cole is the person the FBI has in custody and whom they believe left the pipe bombs in DC on 1/5/2021, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter.



Reported w/ @jonathan4ny and Mike Kosnar — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) December 4, 2025

Yes, I can confirm that the man the @FBI arrested as a suspect in the J6 pipe bomb case is Brian Cole of Virginia -- according to sources who spoke to @RCPolitics. https://t.co/8ImgIxpTTI — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) December 4, 2025

The suspect arrested in the January 6th bomber case is Brian Cole, Jr. of Woodbridge, Virginia, born July 12, 1995. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 4, 2025

🚨🚨BIG NEWS from the @FBI this morning - the J6 pipe bomb suspect arrested is a man - so it appears to undermine earlier reports of a woman Capitol Police officer being the perpetrator.



Stay tuned… https://t.co/ndGX3mAVCK — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) December 4, 2025

BREAKING: Colleague @davidspunt reports the FBI has arrested the suspect believed to be behind the planting of pipe bombs at the DNC & RNC headquarters in DC on January 5th, 2021. Suspect is a male living in Virginia. Arrested early this morning in VA. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 4, 2025

BREAKING via @CBSNews: FBI has arrested a man suspected of placing pipe bombs outside RNC and DNC headquarters on the eve of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. via @MacFarlaneNews @dklaidman and me — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 4, 2025

BREAKING: Virginia man arrested in connection with pipe bombs placed outside DNC and RNC headquarters on January 5, 2021 - ABC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 4, 2025

NEWS: We’ve confirmed reports that there’s been an arrest in connection with the Jan. 6 pipe bombs. The man is expected to appear in court later today. https://t.co/4QcTf1xY08 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 4, 2025

This story turned into one of frustration and mockery. The bureau couldn’t find this person. After years of investigation, the suspect’s height was the only notable development to date. The Blaze named a female former Capitol Police officer as a potential suspect. That story seemingly collapsed, the gender difference being the least of it, as this individual provided video evidence for her alibi: She was at home playing with her puppies on the night in question

Federal authorities made their 1st arrest in connection with two pipe bombs that were planted outside DNC and RNC on eve of US Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, sources familiar with the matter told @MacFarlaneNews and me. The man's arrest marks a major step forward in a case that… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 4, 2025

More from the Associated Press:

🚨BREAKING: The FBI has ARRESTED the 2021 DC Pipe Bomb Suspect.



He is a 5'7 man from Virginia. Name will be announced later today. pic.twitter.com/FFSMPibTk6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2025

The official who described the arrest was not authorized to publicly discuss a case that has not yet been made public and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The arrest took place Thursday morning, and the suspect is a man, the official said. No other details were immediately available, including the charges the man might face. The pipe bombs were placed on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, near the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees in the District of Columbia. Nobody was hurt before the bombs were rendered safe, but the FBI has said both devices could have been lethal. […] Seeking a breakthrough, the FBI last January publicized additional information about the investigation, including an estimate that the suspect was about 5-foot-7, as well as previously unreleased video of the suspect placing one of the bombs.

This is a developing news story. We’ll keep you updated.

Good question:

So many questions about why the Trump FBI was able to track this guy down while the Biden FBI kinda just pretended the whole thing never happened. https://t.co/GJi9zhUu7v — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 4, 2025

