J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 04, 2025 9:00 AM
Better late than never, right? Who knows, but the elusive would-be pipe bomber who placed these devices outside of the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees before the January 6 riot five years ago might have been caught. The FBI arrested a suspect, identified as Brian Cole, in Virginia this morning. He's reportedly being arraigned later today.

This story turned into one of frustration and mockery. The bureau couldn’t find this person. After years of investigation, the suspect’s height was the only notable development to date. The Blaze named a female former Capitol Police officer as a potential suspect. That story seemingly collapsed, the gender difference being the least of it, as this individual provided video evidence for her alibi: She was at home playing with her puppies on the night in question 

More from the Associated Press:

The official who described the arrest was not authorized to publicly discuss a case that has not yet been made public and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The arrest took place Thursday morning, and the suspect is a man, the official said. No other details were immediately available, including the charges the man might face. 

The pipe bombs were placed on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, near the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees in the District of Columbia. Nobody was hurt before the bombs were rendered safe, but the FBI has said both devices could have been lethal. 

[…] 

Seeking a breakthrough, the FBI last January publicized additional information about the investigation, including an estimate that the suspect was about 5-foot-7, as well as previously unreleased video of the suspect placing one of the bombs. 

This is a developing news story. We’ll keep you updated. 

Good question:

