New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a Stir

The January 6 pipe bomber has joined a small and prestigious club of wanted individuals who have eluded law enforcement, specifically the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This person, whoever they are, is the new D.B. Cooper. There’s no airplane or ransom money, but there was a bomb, and we don’t know who this person is because these supposed illustrious and elite federal law enforcement agencies have engaged in activities that made the task of finding this person immensely difficult. It’s why many people feel this was an inside job, and they’re not wrong to feel that way.

Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag interviewed a security source who turned the current narrative about the pipe bomber into Swiss cheese, notably concerning the person, Karlin Younger, who discovered the device near the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC. The FBI claims critical cell phone data that could be used to find this person was corrupted. The Secret Service says all the text messages from its agents on that day were deleted. And we have this FBI contractor who found the device and delivered odd and, to be frank, unbelievable analysis regarding the day she found the device. For starters, she was described as unusually calm about finding a supposed explosive device. Also, some parts of Younger’s story cannot be verified, which has led to more questions about this event for her, the FBI, and the Secret Service. To start, the FBI might have misrepresented where the bomb was discovered. It was closer to the Capitol Hill Club, not the RNC (via Public):

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), last year, somebody planted a bomb at the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters on January 5 to go off on January 6, the day of the Capitol riot. But the person who was the FBI’s Director of the Washington Field Office on January 6, 2021 told members of Congress last year that he agreed the bomb couldn’t have gone off on January 6 because it had a 60-minute timer on it. […] Reporter Julie Kelly reported that surveillance video appears to show an individual and a trained bomb-sniffing dog sweeping the premises a few hours before the DNC pipe bomb was discovered. If the bomb had been planted the day before, as the FBI claims, it is unclear how the Secret Service would have missed it. Now, an experienced security analyst has come forward with a report for members of Congress, which shows in great detail that the FBI is misrepresenting the location of the alleged bomb allegedly found at the RNC. “The FBI map displays the pipe bomb’s location near the southern corner of the Capitol Hill Club,” but in reality, the source says, “the device was closer to the opposite side of the building.”

It would be nice if the FBI released the video evidence. They’ve refused to do so. It would clear up the actual pathway the perpetrator took because the location is now off the mark. This security source did tell Shellenberger and Gutentag that the questionable map of the supposed bomber could be an innocent oversight by the FBI.

“The map’s inaccuracies may be sloppiness on the part of the FBI,” he told Public, “Or it may have been intentional to support the FBI’s position that the bomber’s target was the RNC and not the Capitol Hill Club.” As for the missing Secret Service texts, that’s inexcusable as these communications are required for preservation. Multiple systems are available to record what agents were sent to one another on this day. Shellenberger and Gutentag added that the National Archives wants to investigate the missing messages. Still, the section about Ms. Younger should pique everyone’s interest because some might say it reeks of inside job vibes, which I understand aren’t new. That flame is stoked by federal officials who don’t want to release anything about this incident:

At the time, Younger worked for a security contractor to the FBI, Kelly first reported on X and Substack in January. Several representatives of US government security agencies, including the Director of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), sit on the board of that security contractor called “FirstNet.” Younger’s self-described reaction to what she believed was a bomb was unrealistically calm, notes the political security expert. “Younger never expressed any worry.” The security expert expressed suspicions about other facts that Younger alleged, including that she had walked past the alleged bomb three times without noticing it. […] Younger claims that she first went to the Capitol Hill Club to inform them of the bomb. Nobody was there. She says she then went next door to the RNC building and told a security guard what she had seen. Younger says a security guard alerted the police and then, while standing outside, she says she heard someone say, over a police radio, “Get to the DNC.” However, notes the security analyst, “this statement was not recorded in the Capitol Police radio traffic.” And if the bomb were found near the Capitol Hill Club, why was the assumption that it was aimed at the RNC? And why would someone assume that a similar device would be at the DNC? Why wasn’t the response, for example, to protect Republican members of Congress or Republican Party officials? To date, the FBI has not answered those questions. […] Other comments that Younger made are suspicious. “You’re on that edge of, ‘I don’t want to bother anybody . . . I want to make sure this is real, right?’” Younger told a Wisconsin television station on January 18, 2021. “You don’t want to go down as the person who evacuates a city block for a hoax but at the same time there was just enough of that gut instinct that said ‘this isn’t a place you would put a hoax.’” What would make Younger conclude that? Was she speaking as an expert in what bombers do and where they put their devices? In another detail, Younger acted like an expert. In a news article, Younger said, “I saw a tangle of wires. I looked closer and saw a six-inch pipe capped on both ends. Then I saw a timer that was stuck on the number 20. It was a radial dial. Was it 20 seconds ticking town? Thankfully, it was 20 minutes showing on the dial.” The analyst finds this suspicious. “Although kitchen timers typically are loud, Younger would not have known for certain the timer attached to the bomb was this type of timer or something else that was much quieter.” Most mysterious of all is Younger’s behavior. “One would think, just suspecting the object might be a bomb would be sufficient to cause her to step away from the device,” notes the security expert. But this didn’t happen. Instead, Younger leaned into the bomb so she could read the dial on the timer. It pointed to 20.”

And that’s where this security individual notes what’s bizarre about Younger’s account: who would get closer to a device that could explode? Even bomb experts who deal with these situations don’t stick their faces closer to a possible bomb to see if a timer is operational. Younger did all of this before seeking assistance. The expert told Public that Younger would have to stare at this ‘bomb’ for at least a minute to determine the dial settings. This individual also has a conclusion to explain Younger’s odd behavior regarding her discovery of the alleged pipe bomb, suggesting she already knew it was a dud:

Younger’s actions only make sense if she were aware the bomb was harmless. Taking time to read the dial and determine if the timer was working would appear to have been for a specific purpose—to provide details about the pipe bomb. To establish that the device was stuck at 20 minutes and, as a result, could be linked to the events at the US Capitol and certification of the electoral college results of the presidential election, which began at 1:00 pm.”

Additionally, if the RNC were the true target, there were multiple areas to conceal this supposed explosive device better.

“The bomber never ventured around the RNC building,” the analyst told Public. So, was the GOP HQ even considered a target? There’s security camera footage in and around the Capitol Hill Club and RNC that could answer these questions. The FBI would rather keep the tapes in the vault.

Anonymous sources used to be viewed as more credible before the liberal media ran with any intern, custodial staff, or anyone claiming to be a federal employee under Trump to print allegedly damaging stories about the administration. There’s a massive difference between the unnamed sources clown show as of late and Woodward and Bernstein using “Deep Throat,” later revealed to be Mark Felt, a deputy director for the FBI, who gave the two reporters credible leads that took down Richard Nixon. Admittedly, Nixon’s alleged crimes pale in comparison to what the FBI, CIA, and the intelligence community writ large did against Trump and his associates.

The point is that we have a new layer of intrigue. Still, we must be a bit more wary of unnamed sources because the liberal media ruined this stream of information for cheap political shots at Trump. With the Feds being obstructionist, we must turn to new avenues for clarity because there has to be a conclusion to this pipe bomb story that’s devolved into utter insanity. Of course, Younger and the FBI refused to comment on Shellenberger and Gutentag’s story.