FBI Decides to Punch Itself in the Face Again With This Update on the J6 Bomber

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 03, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Federal Bureau of Investigation continued its exercise of self-flagellation by announcing an update on the super-elusive J6 pipe bomber that has yet to be apprehended despite the bureau being able to snag hundreds of people who entered the Capitol on January 6. Some were identified through their clothing. If the federal government wants to find you, they’ll likely succeed. But this pipe bomber escaped the authorities like Andy Dufresne at Shawshank. The latest from the FBI: this person is about five-foot-seven inches. That’s it:

It took five years to release the height of this person.

First, this whole story stunk from the outset. Second, how federal agents discovered and handled the bombs outside of the DNC and RNC headquarters is a whole other can of sketchy worms

This agency is a joke. They finally admitted that the New Orleans New Year’s Day attack was an act of terrorism, not that we didn’t know that from the beginning: the terrorist, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, pledged allegiance to ISIS before this attack. You’re going to tell us it wasn’t terror-related? Everyone knew it was, so the FBI sent a deputy assistant director yesterday to clean up the initial PR mess. 

In both the New Orleans case and the Tesla Cybertruck bombing outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, the FBI has been clear that they don’t know what happened regarding these two attacks, but they’re pretty sure that these are acts committed by lone wolves and weren’t part of a conspiracy.  

Again, not believable. The FBI killed their credibility eons ago, and their Nola trip-up only reconfirmed that it’s a full-blown Chinese fire drill at the J. Edgar Hoover building where clowns, degenerates, and the overall mentally challenged reign supreme. 

Flush this pathetic joke of an agency down the toilet. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

