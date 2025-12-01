VIP
Here's an Update on the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect. It's Not Good.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 01, 2025 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

There’s a reason why we emphasized the if regarding the January 6 pipe bomb suspect that was named in an article from The Blaze in early November. The publication stressed that several intelligence sources confirmed its information. They cited gait analysis to identify the person involved, who was reportedly a former Capitol Police officer. It was a significant ‘whoa’ moment, but only if true. If The Blaze hit the bullseye, it would’ve blown this story wide open. As it happens, it’s becoming clear they shanked the field goal. This individual provided an alibi, and now litigation concerns are brewing (via CBS News):  

A federal security officer linked to a thwarted Jan. 6 pipe bomb attack cleared her name by providing an alibi: video of her playing with her puppies at the time the devices were placed, sources told CBS News. The FBI has now ruled her out as a suspect in the 2021 plot, according to three sources — but only after her name circulated on social platforms and a conservative news site. 

How an innocent woman's name came to be publicly linked to the unexploded pipe bombs is a question that has raised concerns among some senior officials in the Trump administration. 

CBS News is not naming the security officer or her workplace. The federal agency she protects declined to comment.

Multiple sources said that a unit overseen by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard drafted a memo identifying the woman and describing allegations that she had placed the explosive devices outside Democratic and Republican party offices. The memo was written after ODNI was made aware of allegations from an outside source, an ODNI spokesperson said. 

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM FAKE NEWS FBI JANUARY 6 LAWSUIT

Yeah, that’s not good. So, until something changes, we’re moving on here. Apologies should be extended to the individual if or when she is cleared, because it seems this was a misfire, one that could have severe legal ramifications.  

The suspect remains at large. 

