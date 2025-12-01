Here's an Update on the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect. It's Not Good.

There’s a reason why we emphasized the if regarding the January 6 pipe bomb suspect that was named in an article from The Blaze in early November. The publication stressed that several intelligence sources confirmed its information. They cited gait analysis to identify the person involved, who was reportedly a former Capitol Police officer. It was a significant ‘whoa’ moment, but only if true. If The Blaze hit the bullseye, it would’ve blown this story wide open. As it happens, it’s becoming clear they shanked the field goal. This individual provided an alibi, and now litigation concerns are brewing (via CBS News):

Advertisement

Not good.



CBS News is reporting that the woman who was named as the likely Jan 6th Pipe Bomb perpetrator by The Blaze has been cleared by the FBI. https://t.co/J8PHBTbxye pic.twitter.com/EPDs5gf67w — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 25, 2025

She’s going to own The Blaze after this.



I still can’t believe they ran with an identification based on just “gait analysis.” https://t.co/Ed2v2aTkkf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 26, 2025

A federal security officer linked to a thwarted Jan. 6 pipe bomb attack cleared her name by providing an alibi: video of her playing with her puppies at the time the devices were placed, sources told CBS News. The FBI has now ruled her out as a suspect in the 2021 plot, according to three sources — but only after her name circulated on social platforms and a conservative news site. How an innocent woman's name came to be publicly linked to the unexploded pipe bombs is a question that has raised concerns among some senior officials in the Trump administration. CBS News is not naming the security officer or her workplace. The federal agency she protects declined to comment. Multiple sources said that a unit overseen by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard drafted a memo identifying the woman and describing allegations that she had placed the explosive devices outside Democratic and Republican party offices. The memo was written after ODNI was made aware of allegations from an outside source, an ODNI spokesperson said.

Yeah, that’s not good. So, until something changes, we’re moving on here. Apologies should be extended to the individual if or when she is cleared, because it seems this was a misfire, one that could have severe legal ramifications.

The suspect remains at large.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!