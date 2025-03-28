What Are Dems Trying to Say Regarding the NSA's Secret Sex Chat Fiasco and This Signal Story?

This Signal story involving Pete Hegseth, Michael Waltz, and other top Trump officials has Democrats licking their chops over nothing. This story isn’t going anywhere, and no one is getting fired. So, scream into the void; we’re moving on. It was an unforced error as Waltz, or someone on his staff, accidentally added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg into this chat on the encrypted messenger app. Goldberg alleges secret anti-Houthi war plans were divulged. They were not, but the media is going to peddle a lie because the chats were real—their contents are the subject of exaggeration.

Advertisement

Notice the narrative shift.



First it was “top secret”, then it was “classified”, now it’s “sensitive” pic.twitter.com/6AOincoKYO — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) March 26, 2025

So, now there are multiple angles here. The first is that the deep state wants to bar Signal use because they can’t spy on Trump officials. The second is the Left’s campaign to get a top scalp from the Trump team, and that target is Hegseth. No one was killed during this chat except the Houthi terrorists, whereas Joe Biden’s shambolic exit from Afghanistan, a real military disaster, got Americans killed.

No one was fired over that circus. But Democrats and the liberal media are now trying to recycle the intelligence community secret sex chat controversy, in which hundreds were reportedly terminated and their security clearances revoked, after engaging in aberrant, graphic discussions about castration, gang bangs, and a lust for hermaphroditic children. All of this was done on company time.

The Left appears to be suggesting these people shouldn’t have been fired:

one month ago today: pic.twitter.com/WxRJM9IPmD — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 25, 2025

Those officials were fired for using government chat tools to discuss lasering their butthole after being castrated while attending transgender sex orgies, Adam.



Are you suggesting they shouldn't have been fired? https://t.co/sWbarBcPDz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 27, 2025

They were using the chat tool to talk about orgasms and transing kids, pencil neck. https://t.co/pVcY0QcZIu — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 27, 2025

Here’s what was discussed:

The NSA maintains a chat system for the "intelligence community" called Intelink. The servers are supposed to be used for government work, but gender activists have hijacked at least two channels—LBTQA and IC_Pride_TWG—to discuss fetishes, kink, and sex, all legitimized as "DEI." pic.twitter.com/5Ramc5fb1L — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

These trans employees discuss hair removal, estrogen treatments, and breast implants. "Getting my butthole zapped by a laser was . . . shocking," said one trans-identifying DIA official. "Medical science is gonna give me tits one way or another," said a Navy intel employee. pic.twitter.com/qXLtq0nk45 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

Advertisement

Intel employees used the chatroom to discuss "ethical non-monogamy," or "polyamory." Many claimed to be part of sprawling sexual networks and have a rich slang vocabulary about their sex lives. "Some of our friends are practically poly-mers, with all the connected compounds." pic.twitter.com/SqJeqUN0GZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

And Adam Schiff thinks they should have kept their jobs. Democrats don’t know apples and oranges.