Tipsheet

What Are Dems Trying to Say Regarding the NSA's Secret Sex Chat Fiasco and This Signal Story?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 28, 2025 6:00 AM
This Signal story involving Pete Hegseth, Michael Waltz, and other top Trump officials has Democrats licking their chops over nothing. This story isn’t going anywhere, and no one is getting fired. So, scream into the void; we’re moving on. It was an unforced error as Waltz, or someone on his staff, accidentally added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg into this chat on the encrypted messenger app. Goldberg alleges secret anti-Houthi war plans were divulged. They were not, but the media is going to peddle a lie because the chats were real—their contents are the subject of exaggeration.

So, now there are multiple angles here. The first is that the deep state wants to bar Signal use because they can’t spy on Trump officials. The second is the Left’s campaign to get a top scalp from the Trump team, and that target is Hegseth. No one was killed during this chat except the Houthi terrorists, whereas Joe Biden’s shambolic exit from Afghanistan, a real military disaster, got Americans killed. 

No one was fired over that circus. But Democrats and the liberal media are now trying to recycle the intelligence community secret sex chat controversy, in which hundreds were reportedly terminated and their security clearances revoked, after engaging in aberrant, graphic discussions about castration, gang bangs, and a lust for hermaphroditic children. All of this was done on company time.

The Left appears to be suggesting these people shouldn’t have been fired: 

Here’s what was discussed: 

And Adam Schiff thinks they should have kept their jobs. Democrats don’t know apples and oranges.

