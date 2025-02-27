NSA Whistleblower Details How Trans Activists Infiltrated the NSA

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard issued a directive last night regarding the recent fiasco engulfing the intelligence community: identify the degenerates who engaged in secret trans sex chats on government time, terminate their employment, and revoke their security clearances. Chris Rufo and Hannah Grossman of the Manhattan Institute were able to procure sources inside the intelligence community who exposed a secret sex chat where castration, piss fetishes, gangbangs, and other nonsense were discussed at length. It was on government devices, which points to higher-ups approving this activity, reportedly part of some DEI initiative.

Hatred of conservatives, Libs of TikTok and Ben Shapiro especially, were discussed at length. It reinforced and confirmed our worst fears about DEI and the political leanings of the deep state. We have receipts now. Yet, how did this infiltration happen? Rufo spoke with a whistleblower at the National Security Agency who described a de facto Gestapo-like state at the agency regarding the trans agents, who are few in number but apparently control almost everything. The whistleblower described it as a cancerous atmosphere that’s infected everything, and Gabbard’s order is easier said than done. Over 100 staffers have been identified on these chats.

The whistleblower noted that it started innocuously as “employee resource groups,” though these training soon became multi-day and later month-long left-wing extravaganzas. Like the shape-shifting alien in The Thing, once inside, all hell broke loose:

Whistleblower: There is a very small number of them, but they wield an enormous amount of power. And outside of the sick stuff, you also see a prevalent Marxist philosophy going on with these people in their chat rooms. They hate capitalism. They hate Christians. They’re always espousing socialist and Marxist beliefs. I know several people at the agency brought that up, like, “Hey, we’re here to fight for the U.S.A. and go after the adversaries.” And they just got hammered. They would just start coming out with “transphobe” and “homophobe” right away or calling you a “racist.” And that’s why a lot of folks are still hesitant to say anything, because you still have people at these agencies in those key spots. It infected everything. Rufo: And then what is the outcome? In your view, does such a focus on DEI and trans ideology degrade the actual intelligence activities of the agency? Whistleblower: It does, because you have people more focused on this ideology, and the folks that are into this don’t put their effort into their work. I don’t care if you’re politically left or right; you can’t have an unbiased mind if you’re writing a report, and you’re constantly focused on “how does this apply to gender ideology.” Because when you do that, it’s going to get people killed in the field. Rufo: You’re talking about trans ideology, cult-like behavior, and Marxist politics. That, to me, screams unstable. It screams counterintelligence risk. How do you see it? Whistleblower: All of the above. The folks like that were quite unstable. I see it as a counterintelligence risk. But it’s being normalized and it’s being praised. There was a time in the last year when people were writing blog entries trying to one-up each other. “I have a non-binary child.” “Oh, well I have two trans children.” It became a social thing, trying to one-up each other with how weird they are. And then they’d come up with new terms because they have to be unique. They want you to treat them normally and, at the same time, you better recognize that they are unique and different from you. So, there’s no winning. It is a lose-lose scenario. Rufo: The Director of National Intelligence released a memo that will require all intelligence agencies to identify the trans fetishists and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances. How do you expect that to play out? Whistleblower: I wish I could say I see it playing out well, with them following the orders and doing it. But after the last four years, I just don’t know. They should be able to identify them easily because they have all those logs. If they can’t, then they’re just stonewalling. I hope this is the start of getting our intel agencies back to what they should be doing, which is focused on intel and supporting the warfighter. Just come in and do your job. Leave that shit at the door.

"Just come in and do your job"–Amen, brother; pure insanity that saying that got you accused of being a homophobe or something under the Biden-era NSA.