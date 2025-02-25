The CIA Issued This Response Regarding the Secret Sex Chat Fiasco Involving the Intel Community

We’re lucky that a major terror attack on the scale of the 9/11 attacks didn’t occur under Joe Biden because our intelligence community appeared preoccupied with a secret sex chat where members of the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, and the Defense Intelligence Agency spoke graphically about castration, peeing fetishes, and gangbangs. Chris Rufo and Hannah Grossman discovered this Candyland of perversion, securing screenshots. It was reportedly legitimized through some DEI push within the intelligence community—all this activity was done on government time.

EXCLUSIVE: @GrossmanHannah and I have obtained logs from the NSA’s secret transgender sex chatroom, in which NSA, CIA, and DIA employees discuss genital castration, artificial vaginas, piss fetishes, sex polycules, and gangbangs—all on government time.



This is insane. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

The CIA responded last night, adding that the officials who participated in these escapades had no place at the agency. Swift action and accountability were promised.

BREAKING: The CIA has released a statement on the trans sex chats, claiming it "will be taking immediate action on this matter." pic.twitter.com/iK33aLidai — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

Now we know what they got done last week https://t.co/3zTvF98ex9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025

The left-wing media went ballistic that one of the DOGE boys went by the nickname "Big Balls." But they have been dead silent about NSA, CIA, and DNI officials discussing castration, polyamory, kink, and gangbangs on their work computers. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

“The CIA will be taking immediate action on this matter, which only further proves the need for serious reform,” said Liz Lyons, the director of public affairs at Langley.

Rufo also highlighted the stunning silence exhibited by the media, who were going insane over a DOGE staffer named 'Big Balls.' I guess secret sex chats where people want to participate in gangbangs and urinate all over the place are okay, huh?

With Trump’s people now in charge, I have more faith that something will be done.

This chat also spoke about the activities of the Libs of TikTok account, which will drop later today.