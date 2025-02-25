The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught
Some Big Changes Are Coming to How the Media Covers the White House
California Is Pushing a Gun Control Law That Will Get People Killed
There's Something You Should Know About All Those DOGE Protests in Red States
DC Police Investigating Republican Lawmaker Over Assault Allegations
GOP Lawmakers Express Concerns About DOGE After Getting Pilloried by Their Constituents
VIP
Illinois Set to Potentially Screw Over Hundreds of Lawful Gun Owners
Donors Pull Money From Democrat Party
Texas Rancher Killed by IED Near Mexico Border in Apparent Cartel Attack
VIP
‘Shark Tank’ Tycoon Shares His Thoughts on DOGE
Scott Jennings Makes a Fool of Multiple CNN Leftist Panelists in One Night
Analysis: Is Trump's Approval Rating Losing Altitude?
VIP
Why Are These Far-Left Democrats Rooting Against the United States?
Sheldon Whitehouse Subject of Scathing Ethics Complaint
Tipsheet

Secret Intel Community Sex Chat Confirms Pretty Much Everything We Suspected About the Deep State

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 25, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Chris Rufo and Hannah Grossman have already exposed the secret sex chats where mass depravity was exhibited by staffers at the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency, and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Aberrant fetishes, gang bangs, lusting for hermaphroditic children, and other degenerate nonsense were discussed on government time. The CIA vowed to take swift action.

Advertisement

Yet, the chats were somewhat funny in the sense that these people would be dumb enough to put this stuff on their government devices. Its participants spewed their hatred toward the Libs of TikTok and Ben Shapiro. They also have an irrational dislike of Italian Americans. It’s a total horror show, but it also reveals what we’ve suspected about the spook community, and the deep state is true: they hate conservatives. We have receipts now.

Recommended

The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

These freak chats were allegedly signed off as part of some cockamamie DEI initiative.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught Katie Pavlich
Scott Jennings Makes a Fool of Multiple CNN Leftist Panelists in One Night Rebecca Downs
There's Something You Should Know About All Those DOGE Protests in Red States Jeff Charles
Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: Stop 'Bullying' Me! It's Black History Month Mia Cathell
Hamas Leader Is Apparently Having Some Second Thoughts About Oct. 7 Guy Benson
Sheldon Whitehouse Subject of Scathing Ethics Complaint Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught Katie Pavlich
Advertisement