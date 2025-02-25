Secret Intel Community Sex Chat Confirms Pretty Much Everything We Suspected About the Deep State

Chris Rufo and Hannah Grossman have already exposed the secret sex chats where mass depravity was exhibited by staffers at the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency, and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Aberrant fetishes, gang bangs, lusting for hermaphroditic children, and other degenerate nonsense were discussed on government time. The CIA vowed to take swift action.

Yet, the chats were somewhat funny in the sense that these people would be dumb enough to put this stuff on their government devices. Its participants spewed their hatred toward the Libs of TikTok and Ben Shapiro. They also have an irrational dislike of Italian Americans. It’s a total horror show, but it also reveals what we’ve suspected about the spook community, and the deep state is true: they hate conservatives. We have receipts now.

EXCLUSIVE: NSA, DIA, and Navy intel officials blast @libsoftiktok as a "fucking monster" and argue that @benshapiro should be "expelled from the tribe" for "constantly spout[ing] hate speech." They also slur Italian-Americans as "terrible people."



This is getting personal. pic.twitter.com/dV9yJWErOa — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

The Trump Administration is taking the NSA's secret sex chatrooms seriously. Representatives from the CIA, DNI, and NSA have reached out with requests for information. Our intelligence services should be focused on national security, not organizing gangbangs on government time. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

There is a battalion of male-to-female transgenders within the American intelligence apparatus. They hate Italians and LibsofTikTok. They fantasize about pseudo-vaginas and butthole lazers. They are in charge of the most sophisticated spying machine in human history. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

The lunatics are in… the NSA. https://t.co/wdFIyha959 — Hannah Grossman (@grossmanhannah) February 25, 2025

This is the real crime here — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

This is my favorite part 😂 pic.twitter.com/TizdcRX6YG — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 25, 2025

I am so honored 😂 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2025

Again I ask:



WHY ARE THEY WRITING THIS ON GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION APPS?!!!!!!!



Someone explain it to me. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 25, 2025

LEAKED: Here are CIA officials celebrating the death of Christian leader Pat Robertson. This is a recurring theme in the NSA chatrooms: hatred against Christians, conservatives, Italians, and heterosexuals. One intelligence officer even casts aspersions on his own grandmother. pic.twitter.com/5Jv57ELVLj — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

These freak chats were allegedly signed off as part of some cockamamie DEI initiative.