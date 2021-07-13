New Emails Sheds More Light on Fauci's Connections to Wuhan Lab That Might Have Created COVID

I mean, there’s a reason why no one wants to talk about it. The truth cannot be contained, however. Comedians are talking about it. Not even they can deny what’s going on given the developments on this front. The experts say it cannot be overlooked, some have already gone out and said that it looks very likely that the COVID pandemic arose because Chinese researchers, for lack of a better term, released the virus. Was it an accident? Who knows? But it’s becoming clearer by the day that this was a lab leak. Three lab staffers became ill with COVID-like symptoms last November, a month before the lab destroyed samples. The Chinese asked the National Institutes of Health to delete key gene data on COVID from their databases back in June of 2020. And studies are now showing that this was a man-made pathogen. There’s evidence of retro-engineering so China could say that it came from bats. Dr. Anthony Fauci has been at the center of this since he’s involved in the grant system that funded this whole circus.

And no one wants to talk about it. The Fauci emails and COVID’s origins are topics the liberal media has avoided to the best of their ability. Remember that no so long ago that if you suggested that COVID came from a Chinese lab, you were a racist peddling a debunked conspiracy theory. Well, a lot of people are eating it over that rush to judgment. It’s also another victory Trump has claimed over the media.

Now, we have new emails that reveal more about Fauci’s connection to EcoHealth Alliance who gave this lab the funds for research. The same entity whose president thanks Fauci in an email for going public in denouncing the lab leak theory:

Newly surfaced emails show connections among a U.S. health agency headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, EcoHealth Alliance, and Chinese scientists. The recently exposed documents also show that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were scrambling to find disinfectant and asked a National Institutes of Health official for help. Judicial Watch obtained 301 pages of emails and other records from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases officials who had connections with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. According to the documents that were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by Judicial Watch, the NIAID gave at least nine grants to EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. nonprofit organization focused on finding unknown viruses and infectious diseases in nature. EcoHealth Alliance reportedly used those NIAID grants to work with Chinese scientists on research such as probing the emergence of a bat coronavirus — years before the COVID-19 pandemic. […] The recently emerged emails also show that scientists at China's Wuhan lab were scrambling to find disinfectant for equipment, including positive pressure personnel suits. The physical facilities of the Wuhan Institute of Virology were completed in January 2015, which made it China's first biosafety level 4 laboratory. BSL-4 laboratories are "used to study infectious agents or toxins that pose a high risk of aerosol-transmitted laboratory infections and life-threatening disease for which no vaccines or therapies are available," according to the U.S. Health and Human Services. "Laboratory personnel are required to wear full-body, air-supplied suits, which are the most sophisticated type of PPE," the HHS states of BSL-4 labs. "All personnel shower before exiting the laboratory and go through a series of procedures designed to fully decontaminate them before leaving." The emails from 2016 that were recovered by the FOIA request show a conversation where Wuhan Institute of Virology vice director Yuan Zhiming asked National Institutes of Health virologist Jens Kuhn for help getting disinfectant for the equipment in China's potentially dangerous BSL-4 lab. (via The Blaze)

So, you can see how this thing just leaked out, I guess. There are still questions about the gain-of-function research which involves making a virus deadlier to research emerging pathogens and develop vaccines to neutralize it. Fauci admitted that he cannot verify if the Chinese lied to him about where the grant money was going. How reassuring. But Fauci’s fuzziness on gain-of-function research during this testimony to Congress with these emails have some saying he should be charged with perjury.