Another Big Development Dropped That Further Fuels Speculation About the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

I, for one, am shocked. An authoritarian regime doesn't want to admit its people played a part in unleashing a global pandemic we call COVID-19. We all knew it. Well, some of us knew it. Why would Chinese scientists destroy samples of the disease in December 2019? Why were they strong-arming doctors from telling the truth? Why were reporters and vloggers disappearing as well? And we're going to believe Beijing on this? No. Well, I can't say that either. The anti-Trump deep state and the liberal media all nodded at the propaganda the Chinese peddled over COVID's origins.

Now, with Trump gone, the experts suddenly think there's more to this story. The intelligence community, who said there was nothing to this story, has been exposed once again for their political bias. This cannot be ruled out; even Dr. Fauci admits that. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also admits that this pandemic could have been leaked from a lab. And now we have this story about three Wuhan lab technicians who got sick in November 2019 (via WSJ):

Three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report that could add weight to growing calls for a fuller probe of whether the Covid-19 virus may have escaped from the laboratory. […] The disclosure of the number of researchers, the timing of their illnesses and their hospital visits come on the eve of a meeting of the World Health Organization’s decision-making body, which is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into Covid-19’s origins. Current and former officials familiar with the intelligence about the lab researchers expressed differing views about the strength of the supporting evidence for the assessment. One person said that it was provided by an international partner and was potentially significant but still in need of further investigation and additional corroboration. Another person described the intelligence as stronger. “The information that we had coming from the various sources was of exquisite quality. It was very precise. What it didn’t tell you was exactly why they got sick,” he said, referring to the researchers. November 2019 is roughly when many epidemiologists and virologists believe SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the pandemic, first began circulating around the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where Beijing says that the first confirmed case was a man who fell ill on Dec. 8, 2019.

Wait, there's more (via NY Post):

The turn began when 18 top world scientists challenged the World Health Organization’s superficial investigation that called the lab-leak scenario “extremely unlikely.” They called for “a proper investigation,” noting that zero evidence supports the theory that the virus simply jumped from bats. Then came the landmark essay by ex-New York Times science reporter Nicholas Wade, detailing the science that makes the lab-leak theory more credible and flagging the real possibility that the NYC-based EcoHealth Alliance may have used federal funding to pay for coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. […] Notably, Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control chief Rochelle Walensky have now both conceded that the pandemic might’ve started in that lab. Meanwhile, China absolutely refuses to allow independent access to the lab or its records — which means it’s hiding something (if only other biowarfare research that it insists it’s not doing). […] …this particular coronavirus showed up seemingly out of nowhere, perfectly suited to attack humans, would be quite the mystery if it hadn’t first popped up in a city with two virology institutes that were studying bat coronaviruses. Beyond routine observations, those studies amounted to what the House Republicans called “dangerous research” conducted without “necessary safety protocols.” This is where it gets really messy. MIT identified work by Shi Zhengli, a top scientist in the Wuhan lab, as an example of “gain of function” research, a method of developing vaccines by first making a virus more potent and tailored to attack human cells. She did much of her work in a room with only the same level of sanitary and safety measures as a US dentist’s office. And she told Scientific American that on hearing of the first cases in Wuhan, her first thought was to wonder if her lab was the source.

We all know what's going on here. The truth is slowly seeping out, leaked if you will, after the Chinese-infested World Health Organization (WHO) tried to keep a lid on this. Remember, the WHO also said that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of COVID when this virus first popped up. They're in China's pocket; Beijing bought the director general's race. The media doesn't want to admit they were wrong since that would mean two things: 1) losing to Donald Trump and admitting he had a point, which would drive many in this field to suicide and 2) would pretty much kill the "saying COVID came from china is racist" narrative. It did come from China. Only the dense morons thought otherwise. There's this Indian variant going around; is it racist to say that?

The liberal media is about to get owned royally again by Trump, and he's not even in office. He's still stacking wins, and the liberal media is still eating it. It's the China virus. Keep saying it. Piss off a liberal by repeating a fact.