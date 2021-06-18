ICYMI: Two Scientists Say Their Study Shows COVID Came from a Lab...And How China Tried to Cover It Up

It's catching on, folks. The Wuhan lab leak theory is now viewed as plausible. It’s credible. Our intelligence agencies are investigating and this Chinese defector who is a high-ranking intelligence official also gave information about COVID, China’s bioweapons program, the spy network Beijing has here, and the people who are paid to give China information. Even comedians are starting to realize that this pandemic was probably man-made. Trump’s former CDC director, a virologist, noted his suspicions about it being engineered. And The Wall Street Journal posted an op-ed by two scientists that showed why COVID might be a man-made pathogen. Last May, two other scientists, one known for his work on an HIV vaccine, highlighted how this virus was not natural. They said China created the virus in a lab and then reversed engineered it to make it look like it came from bats to cover their tracks (via NY Post):

A bombshell new study claims to have proof that Chinese scientists created COVID-19 in a lab and then tried to reverse-engineer versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally from bats. British professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen wrote they’ve had primary evidence “of retro-engineering in China” since last year, but were ignored by academics and major medical journals, the Daily Mail reported Saturday, citing the soon-to-be-published study. The study concludes: “the likelihood of it being the result of natural processes is very small.” The virus is still killing 12,000 people a day around the world. Dalgleish is a London oncology professor known for breakthrough work on a vaccine for HIV. Sørensen is a virologist and chair of a pharmaceutical company, Immunor, which developed a coronavirus vaccine candidate called Biovacc-19. Dalgleish also has a financial stake in that company. It was during their COVID-19 vaccine research that the pair came across “unique fingerprints” indicating the virus didn’t come from nature, they said. The telltale clue: a rare finding in the COVID-carrying virus of a row of four amino acids, which give off a positive charge and bond to negative human cells.

The Wuhan lab leak theory gets more credible by the day. And now we have multiple studies from scientists that say the breakdown of this pathogen doesn’t look natural. Just remember that if you were to say this on social media months prior, you would be smeared as a racist who would probably have their content blocked. Big Tech thought this was a crackpot conspiracy theory. It’s not. The liberal media denigrated anyone who voiced this opinion. They were wrong…again. We were right.