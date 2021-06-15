Even Jon Stewart Is Way Ahead of the Liberal Media on the Origins of the Wuhan Coronavirus

I know many of you probably would not agree with most of Jon Stewart’s political views, but the man is fair. At the very least, he’s not as insufferable as other ‘woke’ comedians. He calls out both sides. When he hosted the Daily Show on Comedy Central, it was hilarious. The ‘coverage’ of the 2004 Democratic National Committee were some of the best episodes during his tenure as a host. With COVID passing, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is back with a live audience. I used to like Colbert before he decided to go all-in on the anti-Trump bits that weren’t funny.

Yet, the return of the Late Show saw guest Jon Stewart drop the mic on the Wuhan coronavirus’ origins. The former Daily Show host said that science probably created this virus. If he had said this months ago, Stewart would have been smeared as a conspiracy theorist. Now, the experts say you cannot rule that the COVID pandemic originated from a lab, something we and others have been saying for quite some time (via Daily Beast) [emphasis mine]:

Right now: Jon Stewart on the Covid Lab Leak “theory” is solid laughs pic.twitter.com/WlRX35p9WK — siskin.eth (@mns) June 15, 2021

Asked how he’s feeling about the state of the scientific response to COVID-19, Stewart added, “So, I will say this—and I honestly mean this—I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science.” Taken aback, Colbert asked his friend, “Do you mean perhaps there’s a chance that this was created in a lab?” referring to the ongoing investigation into the so-called “lab leak” theory that started as a right-wing conspiracy. “A chance?” Stewart asked. “Oh my god, there’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China, what do we do? Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The disease is the same name as the lab. That’s just a little too weird!” Then, when they asked the scientists who worked in that lab how the pandemic might have started, he joked that their response was, “Uhh, a pangolin kissed a turtle?” or “Maybe a bat flew into the cloaca of a turkey and then it sneezed into my chili and now we all have coronavirus?” As an analogy, he added, “There’s been an outbreak of chocolatey goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania, what do you think happened? I don’t know, maybe a steam shovel made it with a cocoa bean. Or it’s the f**king chocolate factory!”

Oh, it’s too good. even comedians are slowly seeing the light on this topic. This comes after video footage shows Wuhan virology staffers handling bats without protective gear, they were covered in blood, and the bats bit them. Three were later hospitalized in November of 2019 with COVID-like symptoms. In December of 2019, they destroyed the samples. By March, the pandemic is upon us, and Anthony Fauci prepared for an ego-stroking exercise that went nonstop for over a year. He also knew about the possibility of a man-made coronavirus back in January of 2020.

The lab leak theory was dismissed. Now, it might be the source of this pandemic. Trump was right…again.