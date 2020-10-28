Oh, We Have More Damning Calls Between Biden Whistleblower and Joe’s Family Operatives

Last night, Tony Bobulinski sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for a bombshell interview, where he went into further detail about the Biden family’s China excursions. He was selected as the point person, the CEO, for these ventures, but noted that the Chinese were more concerned about keeping the Bidens involved. Bobulinski confirmed what has already been reported by The New York Post and others. That a deal between the Bidens was hashed out when Joe was still vice president with CEFC China Energy, and that Joe, referred to as “big guy,” was slated to get a 10 percent stake in the deal.

Tucker asks Bobulinski where the $10 million for the Biden deal with China went.



According to Bobulinski, $5 million was supposed to be a loan to the business partnership. A communist Chinese official, however, said it was a no-interest, no-collateral loan to “the Biden family.“ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020





Bobulinski has damning tapes between himself and Biden associates, and he’s turned over all devices and records of his business deals with the Bidens over to the FBI. He’s also been interviewed by the bureau. Now, the deal with CEFC collapsed in 2017, but the Bidens were still owed some $10 million, or at least their business entity was, half of which came in the form…of a private loan to the Bidens. As for the tapes, well, Tucker Carlson is said to be playing more of them tonight on his show:

BREAKING: On his show tonight, Tucker Carlson will follow up on last night’s bombshell interview with even more audio recordings of calls between Tony Bobulinski and Biden family insiders. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

The point is, Bobulinski said in no uncertain terms that the Bidens are compromised. This is a national security issue, especially now that we learn that a Chinese business associate was under a FISA spy warrant, and Hunter served as his counsel. I know we’ve spoken about this before, but Hunter also called his dad the “chairman.”

Hunter Biden was “representing” the “F**king Spy Chief of China” you think that guy has a bit more dirt in hunter to leverage?



Does anyone think the spy chief of China hired Hunter because of his competence or because it was a way to get compromising information on the Bidens? https://t.co/whuRo14z4A — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 28, 2020

Joe Biden, the man who didn’t know anything about Hunter's business dealings, has been exposed as a liar. His son’s e-mails reveal a web of corruption, at the very least it’s worthy of a deluge of questions. Did Joe go rogue regarding American foreign policy to protect those family interests? In Ukraine, it looks like he did regarding Hunter’s position at Burisma.