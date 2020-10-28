Uh Oh: Biden Chinese Business Associate Was Subject of FISA Spy Warrant

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson interviewed Biden whistleblower Tony Bobulinski. Bobulinski offered more details regarding his involvement with the Bidens and their business dealings in China. He said that Joe Biden is the “big guy” referenced in emails regarding an equity arrangement with CEFC China Energy, that Joe was involved in these dealings, and that it all began when he was vice president. So, Joe lied about not knowing what his son, Hunter, was doing, he used the office of the vice presidency to enrich his family and had no qualms about getting monies from a company with ties to a rival government. Bobulinski also said that the Bidens were compromised, that they got monies from their Chinese counterparts, and that the Chinese were more concerned about keeping the Bidens' involvement than they were dealing with him; he was the point person for all of these deals on paper.

The Hunter Biden-Burisma arrangement in 2014-15, where the son of the VP was given a $50k/month salary to sit on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, also showed that Joe would intervene to protect his family’s business interests at the expense of American foreign policy. Joe fired the prosecutor looking into Burisma by threatening to nix aid to the country. I’m not sure that was part of our policy efforts there, especially when anti-corruption was one of the action items. And now, we are learning a Chinese business associate within the Biden orbit was under a FISA spy warrant (via Daily Caller News Foundation):

Federal investigators obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against one of Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates, suggesting that the executive was suspected of acting as a covert agent of a foreign government. Prosecutors revealed the existence of at least one FISA warrant against Chi Ping Patrick Ho, known as Patrick Ho, in a Feb. 8, 2018 court filing obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Ho was charged on Dec. 18, 2017 with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering related to CEFC China Energy contracts in Uganda and Chad. Ho had been an executive at the multi-billion dollar Chinese energy company prior to his arrest. Hunter Biden was part of a business consortium that sought a partnership with CEFC in May 2017. A Senate report released last month said that an affiliate of CEFC wired $5 million to Biden’s law firm from August 2017 through August 2018. In addition to his partnership with CEFC, Hunter Biden also represented Ho during his legal battle.

So, did Joe Biden know about the FISA warrant? Did he know that his son was representing someone under such surveillance? After all, Joe was privy to everything Hunter was doing with the latter calling his father the “chairman.” Forget corruption. Forget character. This is now a legitimate national security issue. Right now, it seems Joe will sell out America to ensure his family keeps getting paid—and this would be a bigger issue if the media did their job. This is an issue, folks, whether you like it or not. And it’s way worse than Hillary’s mishandling of classified information through her unsecured and unauthorized server she used to conduct all official business at the State Department.