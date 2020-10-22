'Here are the Facts': Bobulinski Brings Trove of Receipts on Biden Family Foreign Deals

Just over an hour before the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in Nashville Thursday night, former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski held a press conference. During his remarks, he presented a trove of information to reporters about Biden family foreign dealings and directly implicated Joe Biden.

"I'm making this statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family. Vice President Biden, his brother Jim Biden and his son Hunter Biden in dealings with the Chinese. I've heard Joe Biden say that he's never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have first-hand knowledge of this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden," Bobulinksi said, adding he was warned about coming forward. "The evidence sits on these three phones. I don't want to go into anything further. This will be discussed with Senator Johnson and his committee and the American people can decide what's fact."

"Here are the facts I know and everything I'm saying is corroborated by emails, whats app chats, agreements, documents, and other evidence," he continued.

Bobulinski physically presented the phones and said the years of communications to prove his claims.

"I brought, I guess, for the record three phones that spanned the years 2015 to 2018 these phones have never been held by anybody else besides myself. I was told this past Sunday by somebody who was also involved in this matter that if I went public this information would be it would bury all of us, man," he said. "I have no wish to bury anyone. I've never been political. The few contributions I've made have been the Democrats. But what I am is a patriot, and a veteran, to protect my family name, and my business reputation. I need to ensure that the true facts are out there."

Tomorrow, Bobulinski will meet with Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson to discuss the contents of the material presented. Earlier today, Bobulinski said he plans to also turn the information over to the FBI.

"Tomorrow I will be meeting with the Senate committee members concerning this matter. And I will be providing the FBI the devices which contain the evidence corroborating what I have said, so I will not be taking any questions at this time," Bobulinski said.

Watch his full remarks below: