Biden Whistleblower: The Biden Family Is Compromised

Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for a no-holds-barred interview for 45 minutes. Bobulinski didn’t want this interview. He doesn’t need to do it, but his reputation was being smeared as Russian misinformation. He was a guest at the final debate and when the former vice president denied being involved in Hunter’s dealings, he almost stood up and shouted, “liar.”

He added that Joe Biden is the “big guy” referenced in an equity arrangement with a shady Chinese firm with ties to the government. Also, the “chairman” is also what Hunter called his dad during these negotiations. It’s in the texts he turned over to the FBI from his other business partners, Rob Walker and James Gilliar. Bobulinski turned over all devices and business records relating to these Biden dealings and was interviewed by the FBI. He re-confirmed what we already knew in the wake of the exposure of Hunter Biden.





In the end, while Bobulinski was picked as the point person for the Biden's business interests in China, the Chinese were only concerned about keeping the Bidens involved. He also felt that the Bidens are compromised, that money from this Chinese deal was really a private loan. He added the coming forward has led to death threats, with his former business associates warning that if he shot his mouth off, the reputations of all involved will be ruined.

On @TuckerCarlson, Tony Bobulinski says Joe Biden denying he knew anything about Hunter Biden's business dealings is a "blatant lie." pic.twitter.com/rvAGDyYkqD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2020

Tony Bobulinski:



"I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying, "How are you guys getting away with this? Like aren't you concerned,' and he sort of looked at me and laughed a little bit and said, 'Plausible deniability.'" pic.twitter.com/qpKmh9TWT5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2020

Tony Bobulinski calls out @RepAdamSchiff for accusing him of "Russian disinformation" and explains why he was forced to go on the record to clear his family's name. pic.twitter.com/06S9W7PQch — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2020

During Tony Bobulinski's interview on @TuckerCarlson, we finally learned who told Bobulinski, "You're just gonna bury all of us, man." pic.twitter.com/b7vzudacV4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2020

WATCH: Despite contrary reporting from other publications, Tony Bobulinski explains to Tucker Carlson how the "Chairman" referred to in business discussions is Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/PNvoZE2BTV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2020

Tony Bobulinski wanted to run a normal company with proper governance



Joe Biden said no — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 28, 2020

This @TuckerCarlson interview with Bobulinski about the Biden business dealings, and Joe Biden't blatant involvement, is riveting. Really shocking. — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) October 28, 2020

Tony Bobulinski: I asked James Biden point blank at the Peninsula Hotel about how they were structuring all these deals and getting away with it without putting Joe Biden’s career at risk.



“James Biden said, ‘Plausible deniability,’” Bobulinski said. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski: As a result of my disclosures about the Biden family’s corruption, I’ve gotten death threats. I now have to have a team of former Navy SEALS guarding my family. I can’t go home. But I had to do this because the American people need to know the facts. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

I don't see how mainstream media joints can ignore what Bobulinski's saying on Tucker's show, but I'm sure they'll figure out something — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 28, 2020

Tucker asks Bobulinski where the $10 million for the Biden deal with China went.



According to Bobulinski, $5 million was supposed to be a loan to the business partnership. A communist Chinese official, however, said it was a no-interest, no-collateral loan to “the Biden family.“ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

Tucker asks Bobulinski how Rob Walker, the spouse of Jill Biden’s former top personal White House aide, responded to Bubolinski after learning Bubolinski became a whistleblower.



“You’re just going to bury all of us, man,” Walker said in a voicemail recording just aired on Fox. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

At any rate, yes, if Biden was trying to get a security clearance, he couldn’t get one with these questions surrounding his involvement in these overseas dealings. Oh, and again, Joe Biden is a liar for not knowing what his son was doing.

The Biden doctrine is to get paid first, by America’s enemies or whoever, and then ask questions later. With Ukraine, it showed that Joe would use the American government power to protect his family’s interests, saving Burisma from the prosecutor investigating it for fraud back in 2014-15. Hunter was on the board of Burisma at the time.