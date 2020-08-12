Eyeroll: Want to Guess Which Insufferable Democratic Senator Said That Trump Can't Handle Strong Women?

I mean, we shouldn’t be shocked here. We should expect this person to come out full bore in attack mode against the Trump White House, even if it ends with her crashing into a wall. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) hails from a state where she can literally say whatever she wants without consequence. There is no way Hirono will probably ever lose statewide in Hawaii. So, cue the eye rolls, when she says that Donald Trump can’t handle strong women, the most predictable attack line from Democrats in any cycle. Funny that a party that claims to be a champion of women’s rights are also the same folks who shield the rapists and abusers of women within their own ranks. Folks, people forget that some of the bad dudes taken out by the Me Too movement, the top whales, were liberals. Or such bad behavior occurred in cultural bastions that cater to and protect the interests if liberal America.

So, spare me the gender card nonsense, Mazie. We all know it. It’s still trash. And if there is someone who should deliver this line, it definitely shouldn’t be you. At the very least, you need to know what illegal immigration is to be a top attack dog. Also, you cannot dish out punishment when you make your opponents’ arguments for them, which you did in expert fashion with former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Oh, and what say you, ma’am, regarding you just getting up and leaving when asked to denounce left-wing violence. That was pretty…weak.

Democrats have rushed to prop up Kamala Harris for obvious reasons. For starters, her speech during a joint presser in Wilmington, Delaware this evening was God-awful and loaded with so many errors that fact-checker should be busy for the next few hours. They won’t, of course. But it doesn’t negate that fact that top cop Kamala blamed a lot of things on the Trump White House in the COVID era that is directly due to Democratic policies.

Trump doesn’t have trouble with strong women. He just knows how to defeat them in an election; beating the Clinton machine is no easy task. He did it, shocked the world, and broke the minds of liberals. Mazie Hirono seems to be one of the hardest hit.