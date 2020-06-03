Liberal Lawyer: Dem Senator Pretty Much Made the Trump White House's Case in Rosenstein Hearing

If there is one senator who is bound to say something stupid, it’s Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI). She’s from deep-blue Hawaii, so she could peddle lies and outright nonsense and not risk losing re-election. And then, there are these moments, where she obviously was confident that former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was going to drop some bombshell about Trump possibly being guilty of obstruction of justice during the investigations into Russian collusion. Well, that didn’t happen.

Rosenstein did say that there were no secret recording of Trump, there was no wire, and that he was no part of a conspiracy to boot Trump, noting that the president cannot be removed under the 25th Amendment. Fine—he’s a little spotty on whether or not he read the FISA warrants on Carter Page, but that’s a separate matter. Liberal lawyer Jonathan Turley, who is also a law professor at George Washington University, noted, she pretty much made a solid defense…of the Trump administration. One of the best parts was when Hirono thought that 1,000 former DOJ lawyers saying otherwise meant something. Nope. As Rosenstein slapped her down, he noted that the DOJ has legions of lawyers, current and former:

Hirono raised reports that he discussed wearing a wire or using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. Rosenstein denied he was involved in any conspiracy against Trump but Hirono cut him off to ask about specific statements. Rosenstein denied secretly recording President Trump and “never in any way suggested the President could be removed under the 25th Amendment.” Hirono seems to be making a case for the Administration. She just prompted Rosenstein to say that he agreed with the view that there was no evidence of obstruction of justice. She then dug deeper and Rosenstein just said that “he agrees that there was no evidence of a crime” by Trump. Hirono continued to dig deeper. She pressed Rosenstein on how a 1000 prosecutors disagreed with him. Rosenstein just said “we have a lot more than 1000 former prosecutors.” He said that while they did not know the full record, he did. Hirono cut him off again. Rosenstein said it was unfair. “Nobody was in favor of prosecution.”

Sen. Hirono seems to be making a case for the Administration. She just prompted Rosenstein to say that he agreed with the view that there was no evidence of obstruction of justice. She prompted Rosenstein to say that "he agrees that there was no evidence of a crime" by Trump. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 3, 2020

...Hirono pressed Rosenstein on how a "1000 prosecutors disagreed" with him. Rosenstein said "we have a lot more than 1000 former prosecutors." He said that they did not know the full record. He did. Rosenstein said it was unfair. "Nobody was in favor of prosecution." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 3, 2020

McCabe just called Rosenstein's claims of being mislead are "completely false" and that Rosenstein was "fully briefed." McCade calls it a "sad attempt" using Rosenstein as a "willing accessory." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 3, 2020

Rosenstein said that he has not accused McCabe of "misrepresentations" but that he was "not forthcoming" and withheld important information. He stands by the statement that "for whatever reason" he withheld information that he (Rosenstein) had a "right to know." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 3, 2020

I mean, that’s just hilarious, but what would you expect from a lawmaker who doesn’t understand the concept of illegal immigration.



