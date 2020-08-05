Ted Cruz Asked Mazie Hirono to Denounce Antifa. She Refused and Stormed Out.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gave Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) a chance to denounce Antifa toward the end of the Senate Subcommittee on The Constitution's "The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence" hearing on Tuesday. Hirono refused and walked out.

Hirono said she does not take the "defund the police" movement literally and hit Republicans for criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We should all join hands in denouncing, whatever words you want to use, about violent extremism of all stripes. And I think we can all agree on that," she continued. "So to constantly accuse Democrats of not caring about that...and you're not listening. So I hope this is the end of this hearing, Mr. Chairman, and that we don't have to listen any more of your rhetorical speeches. Thank you very much. I'm leaving."

Cruz thanked Hirono for her comments but noted she, along with all the other Democrats, did not say "a negative word" about Antifa. When Hirono voiced her objections, Cruz said, "You're welcome to say something negative about Antifa right now."

"I think that I've covered the subject quite well," Hirono replied before leaving the hearing room.

Hirono spent most of her time talking about the threat white supremacist groups pose in the country and also criticized the Department of Homeland Security for sending federal officers to protect the Hatfield Courthouse in Portland, Ore. after being targeted by rioters for days on end. Hirono said the officers were using too much force on the peaceful protesters.

Cruz also had to correct Hirono after she claimed the federal officers who were deployed to protect the Hatfield Federal Courthouse after multiple nights of rioting could not be identified with the agency they were working for.



