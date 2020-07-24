Why a Black Radio Host Said That Joe Biden Needs to ‘Shut the Eff Up Forever’

Time after time black radio host Charlemagne tha God, also known as Lenard Larry McKelvey, of New York’s The Breakfast Club, has shown to be one of the most brutal interviewers for Democrats. That’s not to say he’s pro-Trump. He’s not, but he won’t give cupcake treatment to anyone either. He grilled former 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg over his sucky poll numbers. He trashed Elizabeth Warren for her fake Native American heritage, calling her the original Rachel Dolezal. If you don’t remember, Dolezal was the former Spokane NAACP chapter president who was white but lived as a black woman.

McKelvey is back in the news, this time telling former Vice President Joe Biden to “shut the eff up forever’ over his remarks that Trump is the first racist to be elected president of the United States. Unlike some within liberal circles Charlemagne sees the enthusiasm numbers and they’re garbage for Biden. He wants him to announce his VP pick so he can feel energized, but not before doling out a little lecture to the 2020 candidate (via Fox News)

"The Breakfast Club" radio host Charlamagne Tha God blasted former Vice President Joe Biden for calling President Trump the "first" racist president to be elected. On Wednesday, Biden took aim at the president's alleged racism, suggesting it's historic compared to his predecessors. “No sitting president has ever done this... No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has,” Biden said. […] "I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he's starring in the movie 'A Quiet Place' because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, OK?" the radio host said. "There's already so many people who are reluctantly only voting for Joe Biden because he's the only option and because Donald J. Trump is that trash." Charlamagne then cited polling that showed a wide enthusiasm gap between Biden and Trump, noting that it's "not good" for the Democrat to be lacking excitement among his voters, and suggested Biden's latest remarks will further contribute to the "lack of enthusiasm." "Old white male leadership has failed America and there is nothing worse than an old white male [who] can't recognize the faults and flaws of other old white males," Charlamagne told listeners. "Racism is the American way. Donald Trump is not the first. And sadly, he won't be the last, right? […] "How are we ever going to atone for America's original sins if we don't acknowledge them?" Charlamagne asked in reaction to Biden's remarks. "How the hell can Donald Trump be the first racist president in a country where 12 presidents before him owned slaves?"

Again, Biden’s remark was blatant pandering that was roundly mocked. Second, it’s not accurate. And some Democrats are definitely on that list, like Woodrow Wilson, who is also the only president to ever hold a PH.D.—and he was a racist. The slave-owning bit is not new, but the underlying aspect to all of this is that Biden and his team need to stop treating black voters as if they're all idiots. That’s racist. And that’s the subliminal element with those remarks Biden made about Trump. This coming after the man said that if blacks don’t vote for him, they ‘ain’t black.’ Actually, he outdid himself with that stumble when he said this about MLK, Jr.'s assassination and the George Floyd riots:

And the same crusty white dude who said we can’t blame China for COVID because all Asians look the same. Oh, and have we forgotten Biden’s remark about who works a 7-11s and what accents they have. Biden is a racial train wreck. Mark that down as a fact.



