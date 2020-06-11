Hold My Beer: Did Joe Biden Just Outdo His 'You Ain't Black' Moment with These MLK, Jr. Remarks?

There’s no way Joe Biden could outdo himself with black voters after he told those who don’t support him aren’t really black, right?

“Hold my beer,” except Joe Biden said this to himself. He’s so gone he’s talking to himself and landing in more hot water. Yes, it seems like he outdid himself regarding these rather tone-deaf remarks about Martin Luther King, Jr. Apparently, the death of George Floyd has created more of a worldwide impact than the assassination of the revered civil rights leader back in 1968. Is this a serious statement? Joe made it but talk about being historically illiterate. There is simply no comparison here. None. Was Floyd a Nobel Peace Prize winner who fought for the end of Jim Crow laws in the South? I mean this is Twilight Zone stuff here (via Fox News):

Joe Biden: “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact the George Floyd’s death did.” ?? pic.twitter.com/b9LzB9bbNq — ForAmerica ???? (@ForAmerica) June 11, 2020

Hoo boy he actually said it https://t.co/J9bqkPFHV9 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 11, 2020

Can anyone be so kind to tell Joe Biden what happened after MLK’s death? https://t.co/RA06n34JcW — Stephanie, Ph.D Candidate????????? (@Stephaniejing2) June 11, 2020

Joe Biden on Thursday compared the death of George Floyd to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, saying Floyd’s death had a bigger global "impact" than King’s. At an economic reopening roundtable in Philadelphia, the former vice president spoke of how the advent of smartphones had precipitated global participation in the movement against police brutality and racial injustice. “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden said. “It’s just like television changed the Civil Rights movement for the better when they saw Bull Connor and his dogs ripping the clothes off of elderly black women going to church and firehoses ripping the skin off of young kids,” he continued. “What happened to George Floyd — now you got how many people around the country, millions of cell phones. It’s changed the way everybody’s looking at this,” he continued. “Look at the millions of people marching around the world.”

Dear Lord, if that’s the case, Joey, then King being killed in the era of social media would have had a greater impact on the sociopolitical landscape. Times were different. You just can’t retroactively declare something where there’s no historical basis. It doesn’t mean that Floyd’s death is any less tragic or sad than Dr. King’s, but to declare that Floyd was in the same league as King is just a grossly absurd.

We get that everyone is seeing your dementia-ridden mind as being a huge 2020 liability; pandering to black voters isn’t going to pivot you away from that. Democrats should just stop with these historical exercises. In this case, this is a rather offensive one.

Floyd was killed on May 25 after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin arrested him on suspicion of using fake currency. As he was handcuffed and prone to the ground, Chauvin kept his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck, even after you heard his pleas of not being able to breathe. He died as a result. Chauvin is now being charged with second-degree murder. His death sparked over a week of riots across the country. In the aftermath of MLK, Jr.’s assassination, the nation also experienced rioting.