Kamala Harris Just Signed With a Talent Agency

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reportedly, the agency will help Harris book speaking gigs and publishing opportunities (via THR):

Advertisement

Harris has published two books, 2019’s The Truths We Hold: An American Journey (Penguin Random House) and 2009’s Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer (Chronicle), that have delved into the memoir space and also served as a launch pad for a book tour and presidential bid. A new publishing deal or tome from the former California senator hasn’t yet been revealed, if a new project is in fact in the works.

“CAA will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout decades-long career in public service,” the agency announced.

Harris isn’t the only politician to recently re-sign with CAA.

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how former President Joe Biden re-signed with CAA.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” Lovett said in a statement.

His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again,” Lovett added.

Before he left office, Biden told supporters he’s “not going anywhere.” It is unknown what his plans are for the coming years.