President Biden Says He’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’ After He Leaves Office

Outgoing President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he’s “not going anywhere” when he leaves office.

Biden made the remarks at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, S.C.

“We know the struggle for redeeming the soul of this nation is difficult and ongoing. The distance is short between peril and possibility. But faith – faith teaches us the America of our dreams is always closer than we think,” Biden said during a service.

"We must hold onto hope. We must stay engaged. We must always keep the faith in the better days to come. I’m not going anywhere. I’m not kidding,” he added.

The service was scheduled to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The Hill noted that Biden picked South Carolina for his final trip as president because “it helped propel him to victory in 2020.”

“I’ve always heard before, ‘We’ve come too far from where we started. Nobody told me the road would be easy.’ I don’t believe — I don’t believe He brought me this far to leave me,” Biden said.

This morning, Biden issued pre-emptive pardons for a number of high-profile figures, shielding them from potential retribution by the incoming administration, as Leah covered. This included Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, lawmakers and staff that served on the Jan. 6 Committee, including former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), and U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee.