Joe Biden Just Signed With a Talent Agency

Former President Joe Biden just re-signed with a talent agency.

Going forward, Biden will be part of the Creative Artists Agency. He was signed with the agency before he became president.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA, said in a statement on Tuesday.

His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again,” Lovett added.

Previously, Biden was a client from 2017 to 2020. During that time, he published his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad,” launched the 42-date “American Promise” tour, which sold more than 85,000 tickets nationwide, and headlined numerous speaking engagements, according to Variety.

Biden has not indicated what he will be doing in the coming years. He left office about two weeks ago.

Before he left office, Biden told supporters he’s “not going anywhere.”

“We know the struggle for redeeming the soul of this nation is difficult and ongoing. The distance is short between peril and possibility. But faith – faith teaches us the America of our dreams is always closer than we think,” Biden said during a church service right before Inauguration Day.

"We must hold onto hope. We must stay engaged. We must always keep the faith in the better days to come. I’m not going anywhere. I’m not kidding,” he added.