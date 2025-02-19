This ‘Trans’ Athlete Wants to Meet With Trump About His Efforts to Protect Women’s Sports

A so-called “transgender” athlete said in an interview this week that “she” wants to have a conversation with President Donald Trump about “her” inclusion in women’s sports.

Cece Telfer, a Jamaican-born track and field athlete, became the first “openly transgender” athlete to win an NCAA in 2019.

Of course, Telfer initially competed as a man, where he did not succeed to this level. After deciding to become a “trans woman,” he racked up awards. Telfer has claimed that testosterone has not helped him when competing against women.

Trump put an end to this earlier this month by signing an executive order prohibiting male athletes from competing in women’s sports, which Townhall covered.

Predictably, CNN gave Telfer a platform to criticize Trump on this piece of common sense legislation.

"I'm black, I'm a woman, and I'm transgender, and I'm an athlete. Each of my identities is a target, especially in America right now,” Telfer told CNN. "When I leave my house now, I wake up every day, and I have to make sure that I make it home alive."

“I feel like a lot of the anti-trans rhetoric has become louder [since Trump’s inauguration],” Telfer said. “Prior to this…I woke up every day and I faced adversities when I left my house. Now..I wake up every day and I have to make sure that I make it home alive.”

“It’s sad to see that one of the most powerful countries in the world would ostracize and de-humanize a group of people, a small group of athletes, too, but also, as a trangender woman, overall, I’ve done nothing wrong but try to be a good member and contributing member of society,” he added.

“If the president doesn’t see us, we will make ourselves be seen and known…I am willing to sit down with the IOC, the USATF, the NCAA, with any of my international federations, even the Trump administration, even Trump himself…I feel as though social media is very loud…to have a human sit across from you and have a conversation with them is very different,” he said.

As Townhall covered, the NCAA noted that they would comply with Trump’s new standard for women’s sports.