Trump's Tax Plan Is Coming Together
Did Trump Just Sanction Amal Clooney?
VIP
I Am Enjoying All the Winning
Robert Brooks Autopsy Reveals He Died From Homicide After Being Beaten by Correctional...
DOGE Staffer Resigns After Racist Posts Surface, but There Is More to the...
Libertarian Party Has a New National Chair After Angela McArdle Resigns Amid Embezzlement...
Christian Designer Facing Legal Trouble for Refusing to Create Bridal Jumpsuit for Same-Se...
Trump Establishes New 'Task Force.' Here's the Objective.
ICC Responds to Trump's Executive Order Imposing Sanctions on the Court
Oh, So That's Why Ilhan Omar Is Upset About USAID's Funding Freeze
Rep. Al Green Savaged Over Impeachment Plans by C-SPAN Caller
There's More Drama Surrounding That 'Transgender' Oscar Nominee Who Just Got 'Canceled'
Must Listen: White House Correspondent Offers Stark Assessment of Karoline Leavitt vs. KJP
From Canceled Media Contracts to Lawsuits to Expected Layoffs, the USAID News Continues
Tipsheet

NCAA Announces a Major Change After Trump's Order Protecting Women's Sports

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 07, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

In response to President Trump’s executive order barring men from women's sports, the NCAA’s Board of Governors voted to update the association’s policy for transgender student athletes, restricting the women’s category to females.

Advertisement

“We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today's student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement. “To that end, President Trump's order provides a clear, national standard.” 

The new policy limits competition in women's sports to student-athletes assigned female at birth only. The policy permits student-athletes assigned male at birth to practice with women's teams and receive benefits such as medical care while practicing. This policy is effective immediately and applies to all student-athletes regardless of previous eligibility reviews under the NCAA's prior transgender participation policy. [...]

The Board of Governors also directed staff to help all member schools foster respectful and inclusive collegiate athletic cultures. Following student-athlete leadership direction, the NCAA recently updated its Mental Health Best Practices. The NCAA requires all schools to make mental health services and resources available to all student-athletes consistent with the Mental Health Best Practices. (NCAA)

"The updated policy combined with these resources follows through on the NCAA's constitutional commitment to deliver intercollegiate athletics competition and to protect, support and enhance the mental and physical health of student-athletes," Baker added. "This national standard brings much needed clarity as we modernize college sports for today's student-athletes." 

Recommended

Must Listen: White House Correspondent Offers Stark Assessment of Karoline Leavitt vs. KJP Guy Benson
Advertisement

Female athletes celebrated the news on X. 


 

Tags: TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Must Listen: White House Correspondent Offers Stark Assessment of Karoline Leavitt vs. KJP Guy Benson
DOGE Staffer Resigns After Racist Posts Surface, but There Is More to the Story Jeff Charles
Robert Brooks Autopsy Reveals He Died From Homicide After Being Beaten by Correctional Officers Jeff Charles
Oh, So That's Why Ilhan Omar Is Upset About USAID's Funding Freeze Mia Cathell
There's More Drama Surrounding That 'Transgender' Oscar Nominee Who Just Got 'Canceled' Madeline Leesman
Christian Designer Facing Legal Trouble for Refusing to Create Bridal Jumpsuit for Same-Sex Couple Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Must Listen: White House Correspondent Offers Stark Assessment of Karoline Leavitt vs. KJP Guy Benson
Advertisement