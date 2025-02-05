Men Are Forbidden From Competing in Women's Sports Thanks to Trump's New Executive Order

Feb. 5, 2025 marks the 39th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD).

Two years ago, I interviewed women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines on this holiday to discuss how the Biden administration was trying to destroy women’s sports by allowing so-called “transgenders” to compete against women. This was done so by rewriting the protections of Title IX, the federal civil rights legislation that prevents schools that receive federal funding to engage in sex discrimination.

Townhall covered how a shocking United Nations report titled "Violence against women and girls in sports" showed that female athletes have lost nearly 900 medals to so-called "transgender" athletes.

This year, with President Donald Trump in office, NGWSD looks a bit different. This afternoon, Trump signed an executive order prohibiting male athletes from competing in women's sports. This includes prohibiting men who think they're women from using women's locker rooms and other facilities.

The order, titled "No Men in Women's Sports," mandates that Title IX be interpreted as prohibiting the participation of transgender girls and women in female sports. This is a far cry from the Biden administration’s approach to Title IX.

Those not in compliance jeopardize any federal funding they receive and could face legal action.

Trump called the legislation "common sense."

"From now on, women's sports will be only for women," he said. "The war on women's sports is over."

"America rejects transgender lunacy," he added.

President Trump:



"We will not allow men to beat up, injure, and cheat our women and our girls. From now on, women's sports will be only for women."

TRUMP: "From now on women's sports will be ONLY FOR WOMEN"

White House official told CBS News that male athletes who think they are “transgender” on co-ed or male teams.

"This is about preserving women's sports for women, and that if you are not a woman, you should absolutely have opportunities in sports, but the burden should not always be on women to accommodate that," the official said.

"Today’s Executive Order by President Trump banning biological boys and men from girls’ and women’s sports on National Girls and Women in Sports Day is welcome news for female athletes and parents of girls in competitive sports," Nicki Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education, told Townhall.

"We want our daughters to have the ability to compete in athletics competitions on a level playing field without biological boys and men invading their private spaces like locker rooms and taking away their opportunities for medals and scholarships. This is a commonsense order that the vast majority of Americans of all political stripes agree with and restores sanity to competitive sport at all levels," she added.

“President Trump’s executive order sends a clear message and is a huge win for restoring fairness in women’s sports. Title IX was meant to protect opportunities for girls, not erase them. Equally important - Parents deserve to have the peace of mind that when they send their daughters to school they will be safe. Girls deserve assurances that only girls are in their bathrooms, locker rooms, and private spaces. We’re grateful for President Trump’s leadership in standing up for girls and the parents who have been fighting for them," Alleigh Marré, executive director of the American Parents Coalition, said.