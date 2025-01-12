DeSantis Torches the Media on LA Fires Coverage: If Newsom Were a Republican,...
Woman Confronts Newsom Over Fires—He Lies Straight to Her Face
Trudeau Just Shed More Light on that '51st State' Meeting With Trump

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 12, 2025 1:30 PM
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

In an interview with MSNBC, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed how his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump went down. Specifically, the details about making Canada the 52st state. 

Trudeau made the revelation in an interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“It actually sort of came up at one point and then we started musing back and forth about this,” Trudeau said in the interview. 

“And when I started to suggest, well, maybe there could be a trade for Vermont or California for certain parts, he immediately decided that it was not that funny anymore, and we moved on to a different conversation," he added.

Last week, Townhall covered how outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s comments about making Canada part of the United States. 

“There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” Trudeau wrote on X.

“Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner,” he added.

Trudeau’s remark on X President-elect Donald Trump mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him the “governor” of the “Great State of Canada” after the two leaders met at Mar-a-Lago, as Townhall covered.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump followed-up with another post stating that many Canadian citizens want their country to join the United States. 

This came after reports broke that Trump told Trudeau that if he has an issue with the tariffs that he plans to impose, Canada could join the United States

