Trump: ‘Many Canadians Want Canada to Become the 51st State’

On his social media platform Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump wrote that many Canadian citizens want their country to join the United States.

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s joke comes after he mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him the “governor” of the “Great State of Canada.”

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This came after reports broke that Trump told Trudeau that if he has an issue with the tariffs that he plans to impose, Canada could join the United States.

According to Fox News, Trump told Trudeau that Canada has failed their citizens and U.S. citizens by allowing large amounts of so-called “asylum seekers” and drugs to come across the border.

As a result, Trump plans to impose steep tariffs on Canada.

As Townhall reported, Trudeau’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned abruptly this week, reportedly over a disagreement with the prime minister about tariffs and Trump.