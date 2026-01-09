CIRCUS: Did You Miss Tim Walz Contradicting Himself Over the Minneapolis ICE Shooting?

I can see how so many Somalians were able to get away with fraud: their governor has a memory that’s just as bad as Joe Biden’s. It’s sad this man is an elected official. He’s a master chef in serving rambling word salads that are going to spark another riot. Walz claimed his state was at war with the federal government in the wake of the shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, who apparently tried to run over ICE agent sin Minneapolis on January 7. Federal agents shot and killed her during the incident.

Now, Walz is saying that the Trump people are passing judgment. Dude, that’s what you did on January 7, the day the shooting occurred. It was a justified shooting; you can’t run over cops. Sorry, that’s the law, something else that’s missing in the state. I mean, what a circus:

Declaring "war" on the federal government seems pretty inflammatory, Tim. pic.twitter.com/wou7Vv1N37 — GOP (@GOP) January 8, 2026

Tim Walz goes on a BLUBBERING RAMPAGE comparing recent events to the Civil War, and asking that MN kids can be allowed to go to school, AFTER HE SHUT DOWN THE SCHOOLS.



He also says to "ratchet down the rhetoric" ... that HE is heating up.



Total. Idiot. pic.twitter.com/pEePoVjxlt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 8, 2026

Tim Walz: I never said anything bad about ICE officers over what happened yesterday.



Also, Tim Walz: I'd like ICE officers to care and have a soul, but that might be asking too much. pic.twitter.com/fd5VNrkHtM — Sam Biafore (@iamsambiafore) January 8, 2026

You may want to have a word with the mayor, Walz. pic.twitter.com/H4aSIuAPxg https://t.co/PQ0mKKZICe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 8, 2026

Also, what was that about a civil war? I guess he feels that, since he’s deployed the National Guard, he can be reckless and spew lies about the incident.

