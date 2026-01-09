VIP
Tipsheet

CIRCUS: Did You Miss Tim Walz Contradicting Himself Over the Minneapolis ICE Shooting?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 09, 2026 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I can see how so many Somalians were able to get away with fraud: their governor has a memory that’s just as bad as Joe Biden’s. It’s sad this man is an elected official. He’s a master chef in serving rambling word salads that are going to spark another riot. Walz claimed his state was at war with the federal government in the wake of the shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, who apparently tried to run over ICE agent sin Minneapolis on January 7. Federal agents shot and killed her during the incident. 

Now, Walz is saying that the Trump people are passing judgment. Dude, that’s what you did on January 7, the day the shooting occurred. It was a justified shooting; you can’t run over cops. Sorry, that’s the law, something else that’s missing in the state. I mean, what a circus:

Also, what was that about a civil war? I guess he feels that, since he’s deployed the National Guard, he can be reckless and spew lies about the incident. 

