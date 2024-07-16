One New York County Banned Trans Athletes. Here's How Letitia James Responded.

Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James sued a county in the state over its policy to ban so-called “transgender athletes” from competing in women’s sports.

In the legal challenge, James reportedly argued that the ban violates New York state anti-discrimination laws. A separate legal challenge against the policy was also brought forward by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

“With this law, Nassau County is once again attempting to exclude transgender girls and women from participating in sporting events while claiming to support fairness,” Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

The policy prohibits transgender athletes from playing in facilities owned by the county unless they play on teams that align with their biological sex. This would apply to around 100 sporting facilities.

“I am very disappointed that the Attorney General would attempt to frustrate Nassau County’s desire to protect the integrity of women’s sports, ensure the safety of its participants and provide a safe environment for girls and women to compete,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Last month, Townhall covered how the legislature in Nassau County voted 12-5 in favor of the measure to protect women’s sports.

"I am gratified that the Republican Majority in the legislature voted in favor of this common sense measure to protect the integrity of women's sports and the safety of women participants," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement at the time.

Townhall previously reported how Nassau County banned girls’ sports leagues that permit so-called “transgender” athletes to compete against females. The move was done through an executive order signed by Blakeman. Shortly after, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) sent a cease-and-desist letter to the county over the order.

In response to the cease-and-desist letter, Blakeman announced that the county would sue James. Then, a judge struck down the executive order, claiming that Blakeman did not have the authority to sign the order banning transgenders from women’s sports.

In February, when Blakeman initially signed the executive order, he told the New York Post, “We are protecting girls’ right to compete against other girls. It makes no sense for biological boys who identify as transgender to compete against girls. It’s completely unfair.”

“Biological boys are faster, bigger and stronger. They have a physical advantage against women.”