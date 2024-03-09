In Pennsylvania, It Seems Joe Biden's Memory Drugs Wore Off
Joe Biden is Just a Bitter, Hate-Filled Old Man
Actions Speak Louder than Words, Jill Biden
Can a Brainwashed Generation Be Retrieved?
GOP Lawmakers School Pro-Communist Activists On Capital Hill
'All-Inclusive' Queer and Gender-Affirming Friendly Bookstore Bans Conservative Titles
Cartel Members Can Be Heard Laughing After Helicopter Crash Kills Border Patrol Agent
Joe Biden Caught on Hot Mic Saying That Netanyahu Needs to 'Come to...
Biden Malfunctions When Asked If He Regrets Using the Term 'Illegal' to Describe...
That SOTU Had Some Wild Updates on Israel
Hamas Is Seizing Food Aid Meant For Gazans and Selling It on the...
'Rail Safety Act' Would Create Problems, Not Solutions
Newton’s Third Law of DEI?
‘Dark Brandon’s’ Angry State of the Union Address Reveals Desperation
Tipsheet

Letitia James Went After a County for Protecting Women’s Sports. Here’s What Happened Next.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 09, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

A county executive in New York is suing state Attorney General Letitia James (D) to block her from stopping an executive order that bans transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. 

Advertisement

To recap, on Friday, Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a cease-and-desist letter to lawmakers in Nassau County over an executive order that protects women’s sports from so-called “transgender athletes.” James ordered county executive Bruce Blakeman to “immediately rescind” the order.

"The law is perfectly clear: you cannot discriminate against a person because of their gender identity or expression. We have no room for hate or bigotry in New York,” James said of the order. “This executive order is transphobic and blatantly illegal. Nassau County must immediately rescind the order, or we will not hesitate to take decisive legal action.”

On X, Blakeman wrote that the order “stops the bullying of women and girls by transgender males who have many outlets to compete without putting the safety and security of females in danger.”

Now, Blakeman and a set of parents are pursuing legal action against James (via Fox News):

Blakeman and parents Marc and Jeanine Mullen, who are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and whose 16-year-old daughter competes in women’s volleyball in Nassau County, said an "unfair playing field is created when a biological male competes against biological females, and further recognizing the risk of serious injury to biological females."

"By this action, the plaintiffs seek to prevent the defendants from doing exactly what it is that they have alleged the County of Nassau and County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman have done: unconstitutionally discriminating against individuals on the basis of gender in the limited and narrow context of sporting events," the lawsuit states.

Recommended

In Pennsylvania, It Seems Joe Biden's Memory Drugs Wore Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for James’ office said that Blakeman’s order is “transphobic.”

"County Executive Blakeman’s executive order is transphobic and discriminatory. Our laws protect New Yorkers from discrimination, and the Office of the Attorney General is committed to upholding those laws and protecting our communities," said the spokesperson. "This is not up for debate: the executive order is illegal, and it will not stand in New York."

Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In Pennsylvania, It Seems Joe Biden's Memory Drugs Wore Off Matt Vespa
Here Were Some of Trump's Best Posts About Biden's Unhinged State of the Union Matt Vespa
AZ Town’s ‘Office of Big Brother’ Is Exactly What George Orwell Warned About Goldwater Institute
Joe Biden is Just a Bitter, Hate-Filled Old Man Mark Lewis
Actions Speak Louder than Words, Jill Biden Humberto Fontova
Can a Brainwashed Generation Be Retrieved? Jeff Davidson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
In Pennsylvania, It Seems Joe Biden's Memory Drugs Wore Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement