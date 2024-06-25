Australian Swimmer Who Trashed US Team Just Got Served a Piping Hot Cup...
New York County Passes Transgender Athlete Ban

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 25, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

This week, lawmakers in Nassau County, New York voted to pass a bill that would bar so-called “transgender” athletes from competing in women’s sports. 

According to several reports, the legislature voted 12-5 in favor of the measure.

"I am gratified that the Republican Majority in the legislature voted in favor of this common sense measure to protect the integrity of women's sports and the safety of women participants," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement.

On X, Blakeman wrote that Democrats were calling those who supported the measure “Nazis.”

“Disgraceful!!! Offensive to Jews and non-Jews alike. We will never forget!” he wrote.

Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner praised the decision.As Townhall covered, Jenner previously came out in support of this kind of legislation in the county. 

@NassauExec thank you for standing up for protecting girls and women in sports,” Jenner wrote. “I am disgusted to hear of the rhetoric from the other side - but not shocked.”

Townhall previously reported how Nassau County banned girls’ sports leagues that permit so-called “transgender” athletes to compete against females. The move was done through an executive order signed by Blakeman. Shortly after, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) sent a cease-and-desist letter to the county over the order.

In response to the cease-and-desist letter, Blakeman announced that the county would sue James. Then, a judge struck down the executive order, claiming that Blakeman did not have the authority to sign the order banning transgenders from women’s sports.

When Blakeman signed the order in February, he told the New York Post, “We are protecting girls’ right to compete against other girls. It makes no sense for biological boys who identify as transgender to compete against girls. It’s completely unfair.”

“Biological boys are faster, bigger and stronger. They have a physical advantage against women.”

