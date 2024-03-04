Justice Barrett Explains the Message Americans Should Take Away From the Trump Ballot...
One New York County Took a Step to Protect Women's Sports. Here's How the State Responded.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 04, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

On Friday, Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a cease-and-desist letter to lawmakers in Nassau County over an executive order that protects women’s sports from so-called “transgender athletes.” 

James ordered county executive Bruce Blakeman to “immediately rescind” the order, according to NBC New York

"The law is perfectly clear: you cannot discriminate against a person because of their gender identity or expression. We have no room for hate or bigotry in New York,” James reportedly said Friday. “This executive order is transphobic and blatantly illegal. Nassau County must immediately rescind the order, or we will not hesitate to take decisive legal action.”

On X, Blakeman wrote that the order “stops the bullying of women and girls by transgender males who have many outlets to compete without putting the safety and security of females in danger.”

Townhall previously reported how Nassau County banned girls’ sports leagues that permit so-called “transgender” athletes to compete against females. The move was done through an executive order signed by Blakeman. It applies to all 100 sports facilities operated in the county. 

“We are protecting girls’ right to compete against other girls. It makes no sense for biological boys who identify as transgender to compete against girls. It’s completely unfair,” Blakeman said in an interview with the New York Post.

SCOTUS Rules Unanimously on Trump Ballot Case Spencer Brown
“Biological boys are faster, bigger and stronger. They have a physical advantage against women,” he added.

The order stated: “Historically, women and girls have not received as many of the opportunities emanating from participation in sports as biological males.”

“The designation of separate sex-specific athletic teams or sports is necessary to maintain fairness for women’s athletic opportunities; the County of Nassau is committed to protecting Women’s and Girl’s rights to compete athletically and to realize the opportunities of participating in a fair sporting competition,” it continued.

“Ordered, that Nassau County Department of Parks, Recreation and Museums shall not issue any permits for the use and occupancy of Nassau County Park’s property for the purposes of organizing a sporting event or competition that allows athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls to include biological males,” it added.

